NFL: Tom Brady becomes the first player to reach 10 Super Bowls

Legendary QB Tom Brady has become the first player in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl 10 times. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. With the win, Brady and the Buccaneers punched their ticket to Super Bowl LV. Now, the Buccaneers will play the biggest game of the season at their home stadium, Raymond James Stadium.

Brady entered the season with nine Super Bowl appearances under his belt. This run came during Brady's legendary tenure as the quarterback for the New England Patriots. Brady departed New England after the 2019 season, and he took the Buccaneers to the first Super Bowl in just his first year with the franchise.

Tom Brady's Super Bowl record

Tom Brady is currently 6-3 in Super Bowls. Brady made his first Super Bowl appearance 20 years ago. He began his career with a 3-0 record in Super Bowls before he lost two straight to Eli Manning and the New York Giants. Brady's most recent Super Bowl appearance came in a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

2001 - Super Bowl XXXVI - New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17 (1-0)

2003 - Super Bowl XXXVIII - New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 19 (2-0)

2004 - Super Bowl XXXIX - New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21 (3-0)

2007 - Super Bowl XLII - New England Patriots 14, New York Giants 17 (3-1)

2011 - Super Bowl XLVI - New England Patriots 17, New York Giants 21 (3-2)

2014 - Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24 (4-2)

2016 - Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 (OT) (5-2)

2017 - Super Bowl LII - New England Patriots 33, Philadelphia Eagles 41 (5-3)

2018 - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams (6-3)

Brady was named the MVP of Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, and LI. He is the only player in NFL history who has won the Super Bowl MVP Award four times.

Brady holds several individual Super Bowl records, including most touchdown passes, most passing yards, and most passing attempts without an interception. He is also the oldest player to win a Super Bowl MVP Award, and the oldest QB to win a Super Bowl.

Brady is 43 years old, but the seemingly unstoppable QB continues to rack up passing yards and points. Against all odds, he keeps winning football games.

In Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.