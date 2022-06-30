"I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro" - Tom Brady believes Anthony Edwards should be playing the NFL 

Tom Brady may be two and a half times older than young NBA star Anthony Edwards, but that hasn't stopped him from reaching across generations and sports.

Taking to Twitter, the quarterback commented on a video posted by the NBA star showcasing his abilities on the grass. In the video, Edwards shows he's got the ability to throw a football. He manages to hit his receiver in stride on a throw over 40 yards down the field.

In response, the Buccaneers quarterback admitted that while the money isn't as good in the NFL compared to the NBA, the Timberwolves player should consider a league change.

Brady wrote:

"[Anthony], I know the money is good but you're playing the wrong sport bro."

Most assumed the comment was posted as a joke. Many would agree that players who change sports at the professional level tend to be a shell of themselves in whatever sport they change to. However, without clarification from the Buccaneers quarterback, one can only speculate about what he meant.

For a quarterback who has pushed the boundaries in so many ways in his career, some could easily see this as a legitimate challenge driven by him.

Tom Brady's unprecedented 40s

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

Many still think of Tom Brady as someone in his early 40s. Now, the quarterback is about to turn 45 years old. Most would agree that he has accomplished more since turning 40 than most quarterbacks accomplish in an entire career.

Since turning 40 in 2017, the quarterback has won 13 games twice. He's also had three seasons in which he's thrown for at least 32 touchdowns. He has been to three Super Bowls and won two of them. He's won one Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He's become only the second quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. After retiring and unretiring earlier this year, he has an opportunity to become the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl after returning from retirement.

How much longer will Brady play? With a massive FOX deal waiting in the wings, Brady can retire and move on to his next job anytime.

Some believe the quarterback will play until he wins another Super Bowl. Others believe he could play even longer. Some think 2022 will be his final rodeo. Which camp will prove to be correct?

