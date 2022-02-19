Adam Sandler talks about Anthony Edwards starring in his upcoming movie "Hustle" on "The Dan Patrick Show:" “Anthony Edwards is so funny … he’s one handsome dude”

Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA's rising stars and has become one of its most lovable personalities with his honest postgame interviews. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard will be putting on his acting hat in an upcoming film starring Adam Sandler and produced by LeBron James.

In an interview promoting the movie “Hustle,” which will feature many NBA stars and legends, Sandler talked about Edwards and what he brought to the film. Sandler had a lot of good things to say about the two-year NBA player.

On "The Dan Patrick Show," Sandler said:

“Anthony Edwards is so funny. … He’s one handsome dude. … And Juancho’s (Hernangomez) is a 10, too. And Boban (Marjanovic), and all the guys in it are funny as hell and cool as hell.”

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



DP: "It's really good & you're going to fall in love with Anthony Edwards...He was so good in that role."



AS: "Anthony Edwards is so funny...He's one handsome dude."



The movie might be a must-watch for any NBA fan. The trailer showed many players who will appear, from Trae Young to Kenny “The Jet” Smith.

Netflix @netflix



Hustle premieres on June 10. A love letter to basketball, written by @AdamSandler and @KingJames Hustle premieres on June 10. A love letter to basketball, written by @AdamSandler and @KingJames Hustle premieres on June 10. https://t.co/9kxK2cHKes

From the trailer, Edwards looks like he will play an integral part in the movie. If fans are not watching Timberwolves games or plugged into his news conferences, this could help Edwards gain more fans.

The Anthony Edwards hype

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards with the ball

The Timberwolves obtained a potential future All-Star when they selected Anthony Edwards first overall in the 2020 draft. Despite LaMelo Ball winning Rookie of the Year, Edwards did not disappoint and has continued to get better.

Edwards’s rookie season showed off his game's shortcomings: his defensive work ethic, lack of efficiency, poor shot selection and lack of creation for others. However, he also showed what he could be. He showed off his incredible athleticism, dunking over defenders while also showing he can be a deadly scorer when he gets hot.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Anthony Edwards takes flight Anthony Edwards takes flight ✈️ https://t.co/akKSvQVLjk

He finished his rookie season averaging 19.3 points per game, shooting 42%, and adding 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The big difference was the start of his season compared to the end, averaging 14.9 ppg before the All-Star Break, but 23.8 ppg down the stretch.

Edwards has improved in every way possible this season. He went from a 116 defensive rating to 111 this season. He averages 21.3 ppg while shooting a more efficient 44% and shooting 36% from 3-point range. Edwards is also becoming a better playmaker, now averaging 3.6 assists per game.

If Edwards continues his upward trajectory, he will soon make his first All-Star Game and maybe help the Timberwolves back into the playoffs.

