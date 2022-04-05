Tom Brady believes returning for the 2022 NFL season will be his greatest challenge yet 

When Tom Brady decided to return to the NFL, to no one's surprise, he knew it might be tough.

But Brady believes that returning to the game and playing at the age of 45 could be his greatest challenge ever.

Tom Brady told People Magazine this:

"I know I'm at the end," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told PEOPLE. "But I put myself in this position, and I want to finish strong and at the highest level."

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in the NFC Divisional game.

"I want to go out there and have my best year yet," he adds. "It requires a lot of time and focus and energy, just like everything, every detail matters. Everything's important. There are zero compromises to getting the result that we want. And it's got to be 100 percent effort by everybody to accomplish our goal."

Brady continued to explain why he decided to return to the league.

"I think it's just wanting to achieve the ultimate goal and the pursuit of that, of winning a Super Bowl," Brady says of what fueled his return. "And that's a thing that motivates me every day. And I have a really great group of teammates and coaches to do that with."

This will be Tom Brady's 23rd year in the league.

Before Tom Brady, who was the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL?

This season, Tom Brady will be the oldest starting quarterback in the league, but he is not the oldest starting quarterback ever. That distinction belongs to George Blanda.

Many people may not have ever heard of the quarterback, but he played in the NFL for 26 years until he retired at the age of 48.

LIke Brady, Blanda briefly retired in 1959 due to an injury but returned a year later to play another 15 years, mainly with the Oakland Raiders until 1975. Blanda was a kicker at one point in his career too. He became the first player in the league to ever score over 2,000 points.

Brady's return will also be tough because the league has gotten better over the very short time he has been away. The Rams are probably still the favorites, along with the Cowboys, Packers and 49ers.

The road to the Super Bowl might be tougher than ever for Brady, but never bet against number 12 as he has proven that he can accomplish miraculous feats several times throughout his career.

