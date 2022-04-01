NFL reporter suggests Tom Brady had better relationship with Bruce Arians than with Bill Belichick

Tom Brady's most recent coach, Bruce Arians, has retired as head coach and moved into a front-office position. Some thought this had something to do with Tom Brady.

Arians addressed those rumors and cleared the air on Thursday, saying there is no rift between him and Brady.

NFL analyst Mike Silver went on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and explained Brady's relationship with Arians and his long-time coach, Bill Belichick.

Silver said:

"Okay, listen, first of all, let's step back. They had two pretty good years together, right? They won a Super Bowl went to Lambeu. Albeit fanless Lambeu, but won in the cold that Lambeu and then killed the Chiefs. And then this year, one of my favorite Brady games ever, if not my favorite, and I wrote about this when he retired for a while, but you know, he's down 27-3, we all know about 28-3, and all the crazy things that had to happen there, but this was to be equally epic. And yeah, there was a coverage breakdown at the end and Cooper Kupp made a play on the Rams did with that game. But you know, what he did in that last game was incredibly hard."

Silver added that if Brady were asked if he would rather play another season with Belichick or Arians, he would pick the latter.

"And maybe if they get that to overtime and win, you know, who knows what would have happened? So, two great years. And look, I don't want people to oversimplify and go at Tom Brady and Bruce Arians. I mean, was it a perfect match? Of course that but way better match that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Personality wise, and that one lasted, what? 20 years. And obviously, they did incredible things together. So I think if you gave Tom Brady true truth, Sarah would said, Would you rather play another year with Bill Belichick or Bruce Arians? He would laugh? I'd be like, please. BA. It's great."

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls together

Although Brady may not have been as close to Belichick, the success they've amassed together can't be denied.

Bill Belichick, who has a losing career record without Tom Brady, was asked if he believes he would have had the same level of success without Brady?



Belichick: "Of course not."



"There's no quarterback I would rather have than Tom Brady. I was very lucky to have Tom."

The two could make their case as the best head coach-quarterback duo in NFL history. The pair has a career record of 136-39, has won six Super Bowls, has appeared in nine Super Bowls, and has won 31 post-season games.

It's safe to say Brady has had two solid but different relationships with his two coaches, Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians.

