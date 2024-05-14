  • NFL
  • Tom Brady breaks silence on Netflix roast's influence: "I didn’t like how it affected my kids"

Tom Brady breaks silence on Netflix roast's influence: "I didn’t like how it affected my kids"

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 14, 2024 17:39 GMT
Tom Brady breaks silence on Netflix roast
Tom Brady breaks silence on Netflix roast's influence on his kids

Tom Brady was the subject of jokes about his family, ex-wife, and the New England Patriots during his 2024 Netflix special "The Greatest Roast of All-Time.". Following this, Brady shared his thoughts on the experience during an episode of The Pivot podcast, which was recently posted on YouTube.

While speaking to the crew, Brady opened up about how he didn't mind the jokes that were about him, but he was bothered by the jokes that affected his kids.

"I loved when the jokes were about me, but I didn't like how it affected my kids," said Brady.
"So it's the hardest part about it, the bitter sweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected, actually, the people who I care about the most in the world."
youtube-cover

The G.R.O.A.T. was a hit on Netflix. It saw over two million viewers and was the sixth-most watched event on Netflix from April 29 to May 5, while only being on the platform for less than half a day.

Tom Brady set to begin his Fox Sports debut calling the Browns-Cowboys game in Week 1

Tom Brady during Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
Tom Brady during Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

While Tom Brady got criticized during his roast, he will be getting to criticize NFL players, coaches and teams this fall.

Shortly after Brady retired from the NFL, he signed a big 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become a color commentator.

He would make his debut in the booth in the fall of 2024, and the first game he will call was confirmed. During an interview with Michael Strahan, Strahan informed Brady that he would be announcing the Cleveland Browns-Dallas Cowboys game in Week 1.

Mark your calendars, fans for Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m to catch the retired QB in action from the booth.

