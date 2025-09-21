Tom Brady brings up decade old photos of his "forever baby girl" and "mini mischiefs" from Gisele Bündchen era

Tom Brady posted some sweet throwback photos of his kids in an Instagram story this Saturday. In the first photo, his sons Jack and Benjamin were wearing Patriots jerseys with Brady’s number 12.

Brady wrote:

“Two little stars (not so little anymore) lighting up my life.❤️❤️❤️.”

In the second photo, his daughter Vivian was in a peach dress and pink sneakers

Caption read:

“My precious Girlie Girl.❤️❤️❤️ I love you infinity x infinity. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Third photo was of Vivian again.

Brady captioned it:

“Tiny hands, a big smile, and the biggest heart – forever my baby girl ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fourth photo was of Jack and Benjamin.

Caption read:

“Mini Mischiefs, Maximum cuteness ❤️❤️❤️.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @tombrady)

Tom Brady has three kids.

His daughter, Vivian Lake Brady was born in 2012. Tom’s other son, Benjamin Rein Brady was born in 2009. Their mom is Gisele Bündchen, Brady's ex-wife and a supermodel.

TB12's oldest son, Jack Edward Brady was born in 2007. Brady shares Jack with actress Bridget Monahan.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 years. They got hitched in February 2009 in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California. A few months later, they had a second celebration in Costa Rica with close family and friends.

In October 2022, they announced their divorce. The reason cited was that they had grown apart but would continue to co-parent their kids.

Tom Brady sends special message to elder son Jack Edward Brady

On Jack Brady’s 18th birthday on Aug.23, his dad Tom Brady gave him a heartfelt reality check about growing up.

Tom posted a bunch of throwback photos of Jack on Instagram, showing him from toddler to young adult. In the caption, he wrote:

“Welcome to adulthood—it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!”

He also said Jack has always shown grace, courage, love, and kindness, and that he’s proud of the man Jack is becoming. Brady added a touching line:

“A dad’s heart soars with his children’s happiness, not with his own… truer words could not be spoken.”

Post retirement from NFL, Tom Brady currently owns a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

In October 2024, Brady officially became a 5% minority owner of the Raiders. He shares a 10% stake with his business partner, Tom Wagner.

Brady is also a lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports, which has caused some controversy after he was seen in the Raiders’ coaching booth during a game last week.

