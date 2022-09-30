Tom Brady, Buccaneers owners raise funds for disaster relief as Florida begins recovery from Hurricane Ian

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and franchise owners the Glazer family have pledged to donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. The Buccaneers owners have announced they will donate $1 million to organizations helping those impacted by the storm.

“The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time. It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period, and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe.”

Meanwhile, Brady shared tweets promoting donations to the Florida Disaster Fund, but did not specify any amount.

“Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same. I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”

Hurricane Ian could have moved Buccaneers vs Chiefs Week 4 game

Tom Brady's Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at 8:15 PM ET at Raymond James Stadium in Florida. There have been rumblings about the Sunday Night Football clash being moved away from Tampa over safety issues across Florida. Hurricane Ian reportedly wreaked havoc on property, parks and other establishments with heavy winds, rain and storms.

The Recount @therecount "Having to walk through that water, pushing those dead bodies ... just to pass through ... If you have the choice to leave, leave."



— Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette, who lived in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina, advises those in Tampa Bay to evacuate for Hurricane Ian. "Having to walk through that water, pushing those dead bodies ... just to pass through ... If you have the choice to leave, leave."— Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette, who lived in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina, advises those in Tampa Bay to evacuate for Hurricane Ian. https://t.co/kiNKkCDneG

This led to the NFL reportedly preparing contingency plans to move the game to the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota in case of heavy winds. As the Minnesota Vikings travel to London for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the vacant home stadium could come in handy for the Buccaneers.

Fans had mixed reactions about the NFL's plan to move the game away from Tampa Bay on short notice.

Fortunately, Tampa avoided the brunt of the hurricane. As a result, the franchise announced on Thursday that they will host the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in Week 4. As things stand, the game will go ahead as planned.

