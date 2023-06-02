Create

Tom Brady celebrates niece Maya's 22nd birthday after stellar UCLA season - "Superstar!"

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 02, 2023 21:04 GMT
Tom Brady celebrates niece Maya
Tom Brady celebrates niece Maya's 22nd birthday

Tom Brady remains supportive of his niece Maya Bray. Just as athletically inclined as her uncle, Maya has made a name for herself as a promising softball athlete. Considering his recent retirement and increased social activities, Brady has been proactive about supporting Maya during her games.

Apparently, Maya's 22nd birthday was no exception. Brady shared a wish for Maya on his Instagram, referring to the softball player as a "superstar."

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

Adding a small cake emoji in the caption, Brady wrote:

"Happy birthday to the superstar @mayabrady_!".

Maya, who is relatively active on Instagram, shared her uncle's post on her story with two hearts.

Her 22nd birthday also follows a stunning season with UCLA. Maya seems to have dominated softball, winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year award. With a .456 batting average, she was also NCAA's batting champion this year.

A proud uncle, Brady had to congratulate Maya on her incredible feat.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official Instagram account (@tombrady)
"Amazing season @mayabrady_ @uclasoftball. LFG," Brady wrote.

Earlier in May, Brady also reached out to congratulate Maya on her graduation. Though he didn't say much, the seven-time Super Bowl champion commented with a string of hearts.

Tom Brady commented on her niece's graduation post. (Image credit: Instagram.com/mayabrady_)

Tom Brady is certainly a proud uncle

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star hasn't shied away from supporting his niece and UCLA. Back in April, he even attended a UCLA Bruins-Arizona State game, celebrating their team's 7-3 victory.

The Bruins even finished the regular season in first place. During an earlier interview, Maya ended up speaking about Brady's support and what it meant for them as a team and sport. Considering Brady's following and popularity, him supporting softball would certainly boost the game and everyone's morale.

“His support is obviously very influential for me. He is a huge factor in my life, so it’s nice to know that he is supporting me. For such a person with such — so many accolades, a male athlete, to support women’s sports is just huge for our game. It’s really cool that he was drawing attention to the World Series in general.”
Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball https://t.co/RYcI8DQuFM

Last year, Brady reached out to support Maya after she scored two home runs at the Women’s College World Series semifinal against Oklahoma:

"Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO!"
