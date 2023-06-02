Tom Brady remains supportive of his niece Maya Bray. Just as athletically inclined as her uncle, Maya has made a name for herself as a promising softball athlete. Considering his recent retirement and increased social activities, Brady has been proactive about supporting Maya during her games.

Apparently, Maya's 22nd birthday was no exception. Brady shared a wish for Maya on his Instagram, referring to the softball player as a "superstar."

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adding a small cake emoji in the caption, Brady wrote:

"Happy birthday to the superstar @mayabrady_!".

Maya, who is relatively active on Instagram, shared her uncle's post on her story with two hearts.

Her 22nd birthday also follows a stunning season with UCLA. Maya seems to have dominated softball, winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year award. With a .456 batting average, she was also NCAA's batting champion this year.

A proud uncle, Brady had to congratulate Maya on her incredible feat.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official Instagram account (@tombrady)

"Amazing season @mayabrady_ @uclasoftball. LFG," Brady wrote.

Earlier in May, Brady also reached out to congratulate Maya on her graduation. Though he didn't say much, the seven-time Super Bowl champion commented with a string of hearts.

Tom Brady commented on her niece's graduation post. (Image credit: Instagram.com/mayabrady_)

Tom Brady is certainly a proud uncle

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star hasn't shied away from supporting his niece and UCLA. Back in April, he even attended a UCLA Bruins-Arizona State game, celebrating their team's 7-3 victory.

The Bruins even finished the regular season in first place. During an earlier interview, Maya ended up speaking about Brady's support and what it meant for them as a team and sport. Considering Brady's following and popularity, him supporting softball would certainly boost the game and everyone's morale.

“His support is obviously very influential for me. He is a huge factor in my life, so it’s nice to know that he is supporting me. For such a person with such — so many accolades, a male athlete, to support women’s sports is just huge for our game. It’s really cool that he was drawing attention to the World Series in general.”

Tom Brady @TomBrady Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball https://t.co/RYcI8DQuFM

Last year, Brady reached out to support Maya after she scored two home runs at the Women’s College World Series semifinal against Oklahoma:

"Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO!"

Poll : 0 votes