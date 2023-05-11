Tom Brady is one extremely proud uncle. The recently retired QB, currently focusing on his family and some downtime, has been religiously keeping up with his niece Maya Brady and UCLA Softball.

Showing the competitive spirit of her Super Bowl-winning uncle, Maya seems to have dominated her softball season.

As per reports, Maya, who had a .456 batting average, won the Pac-12 Player of the Year. The first player to win the award since 2021, Maya Brady is also NCAA's batting champion this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Celebrating his niece's success, Tom Brady shared the story on Instagram.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official Instagram account (@tombrady)

"Amazing season @mayabrady_ @uclasoftball. LFG," Brady wrote.

Furthermore, Kelly Inouye-Perez won the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award. Freshman infielder Jordan Woolrey won the Freshman of the Year honor, while Megan Faraimo bagged the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year award.

In April, Brady celebrated Maya and UCLA Bruins' win over Arizona State. The 45-year-old even attended the game, hyping the team as the secured a 7-3 win.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

With capable players on board, the Bruins finished their regular season in first place.

Tom Brady has always been a supportive, loving uncle to Maya Brady

As Maya continues to succeed with the UCLA Bruins, Brady might no longer be the star athlete in the family. In fact, the Maya seems determined to follow in her uncle's footsteps.

During an interview, Brady's nice went into detail about her uncle's support. After all, someone like Brady supporting women's softball certainly boosted the game and their morale.

“His support is obviously very influential for me. He is a huge factor in my life, so it’s nice to know that he is supporting me. For such a person with such — so many accolades, a male athlete, to support women’s sports is just huge for our game. It’s really cool that he was drawing attention to the World Series in general.”

Tom Brady @TomBrady Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball https://t.co/RYcI8DQuFM

In 2022, Brady was there to support Maya as she hit two home runs for UCLA at the Women’s College World Series semifinal against Oklahoma. They secured a 7-3 win.

"Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO!"

As Brady settles into his new role while waiting to begin his Fox Sports contract, one can expect more softball content on the former QB's social media.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes