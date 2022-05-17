LOOK: Tom Brady challenges LeBron James to ice hockey, NBA star provides hilarious response

Tom Brady has stepped up his social media game a notch since moving from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 44-year-old's latest tweet was in response to LeBron James asking for questions from his Twitter followers.

As is now the norm, Brady participated. The quarterback offered up a game of ice hockey between the pair and put the question to the NBA superstar who would win.

Brady posted:

"You and me, 5 rounds, ice hockey shootout, who wins?"

It did not take long for "The King" to issue a reply to who he thought would win the five-round competition between the pair. James replied:

"@TomBrady me but barely. May be swinging from my knees though."

It was yet another fun interaction on social media initiated by Tom Brady, who has come to life since his days as a Patriot. The regime of New England is thought to be very strict with players not often seen showing their personalities.

But once the seven-time Super Bowl champ made the switch to Tampa Bay, the entire NFL community has seen a different side to the legendary quarterback.

Brady is funny and jovial, and doesn't take himself too seriously. He even participated in Justin Bieber's Tiktok where the singer asked his followers to tell him something honest last week.

Brady replied and said that in the now infamous "tuck rule" game, he may have fumbled the ball.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX



"The 'Tuck Rule Game' against the Raiders... Might have been a fumble." -



Tell me something honest..."The 'Tuck Rule Game' against the Raiders... Might have been a fumble." - @TomBrady Tell me something honest..."The 'Tuck Rule Game' against the Raiders... Might have been a fumble." - @TomBrady 🤫 https://t.co/kb3xgcuLOY

Tom Brady returns for voluntary workouts

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In what is perhaps the clearest sign yet that Tom Brady means business, he has participated in the Buccaneers' voluntary workouts as he gears up for an incredible 23rd NFL season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ looks like he wants to get his work in early and be ready for when the season rolls around. Many veterans tend to skip voluntary workouts and use the time to rest up and relax before the grind of an NFL season starts.

The workouts are usually for rookies and first-to-four-year players to get extra reps, but Brady, aged 44, has shown up and put in the work.

Maybe he feels like he has lost a little something during his 40-day retirement and is desperate to get back up to full speed. But it sure is a good sign to see that Tom Brady is taking his football incredibly seriously in 2022 even if his social media game shows his lighter side.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra