Tom Brady dedicates Mother's Day post for ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady used Mother’s Day to honor the important women in his life. He shared a tribute for his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, whom he divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, and his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated from 2004-2006.

Brady has three kids – son Jack with Moynahan, and son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with Bündchen. He posted a collage featuring the women and his children:

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms I’m so lucky to have in my life.”

The 47-year-old also shared a separate Mother’s Day post for his mom, Galynn Patricia Brady, featuring several photos of her. The cover picture was a black-and-white photo of the two side-hugging. Brady added a long caption, describing her as the strongest and most inspiring woman he knows.

Tom Brady and Moynahan began dating in 2004, when he was fresh off his second Super Bowl, and she’d done hit movies like “Coyote Ugly” and “The Recruit.”

Meanwhile, Gisele Bündchen is reportedly preparing for a wedding with her boyfriend of almost two years, Joaquim Valente. A Life & Style report confirmed the couple, who welcomed a son in February, are planning a ceremony in Brazil. Per sources, Brady and Bündchen’s children will have prominent roles in the event. However, it's unclear whether the seven-time Super Bowl champ will attend.

Antonio Brown reignites Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s affair rumors

Antonio Brown has added to the rumors about Gisele Bündchen’s relationship with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente. In a May 1 post on X, Brown claimed that Brady tried to stop him when he found out about Bündchen’s alleged affair.

He tweeted,

“Tom Brady tried to really hold me back when he found out his wife was on d—.”

Bündchen, however, has denied the rumors multiple times. In interviews with The New York Times and Page Six, she called the claims lies and harmful to her reputation. She’s now focused on her family and continues to deny any infidelity, trying to adjust to her new life.

