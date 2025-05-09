Tom Brady and children 'to have large role' in his ex Gisele Bundchen's nuptials with BF Joaquim Valente: Report

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are reportedly planning their dream wedding, and her ex-husband, Tom Brady, may be more involved than expected.

Per an exclusive Life & Style report, the Brazilian supermodel and the jiu-jitsu instructor, who welcomed a baby boy in February, are preparing for a beachfront ceremony in their native Brazil.

While the couple has remained private about their relationship since Bündchen’s October 2022 divorce from Brady, the wedding preparations are reported to be underway.

However, Bündchen’s children with Brady – Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12 – are set “to have large roles in the ceremony,” an insider said. They added that the children would be “involved as much as possible.” However, whether Brady himself will attend is unclear.

Though Bündchen and Valente only publicly confirmed their relationship in early 2024, their connection reportedly started earlier, which prompted speculation about the timeline.

Bündchen, however, has denied any overlap with her previous marriage. In an interview with The New York Times, she called such claims false and affirmed her decision to leave an “unhealthy relationship.”

After years of keeping her private life guarded, Bündchen is said to be enjoying her new chapter as a mother of three. The couple is yet to reveal the name of their newborn, though reports say his middle name is River, aligning with her older children’s aquatic-themed middle names, via People magazine.

Whether or not Tom Brady has a seat at the wedding, it appears he’ll remain a part of the bigger picture through his children’s prominent roles.

Tom Brady reflects on roast backlash and parenting regret

Tom Brady reflected on the personal impact of his 2024 Netflix roast, opening up about the toll it took on his children. In an appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast on Tuesday, the former QB described the event as a major parenting mistake, admitting he didn’t anticipate how deeply the content would affect his family.

“There’s some things as a parent you f**k up. And you don’t realize until after. Like, ugh.”

Brady shared that his kids were upset by the jokes involving their mothers, prompting them to question: “What was the point of that?”

The 47-year-old described the aftermath as “the hardest part” – a sentiment he’d also echoed last year on the “Pivot” podcast. He stated that while the experience was difficult, it did become a learning moment.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

