Tom Brady and Will Levis have a loose connection. Both quarterbacks saw perceived nightmare scenarios on the draft weekend as they both slipped well below where they were expecting. Levis clearly had believed the late hype boost that he could get picked first overall and crashed hard when he survived the first night.

The quarterback was spotted with a stressed look on his face and on the edge of a breakdown as the first night went on. He eventually went early the next day to the Tennessee Titans, but Brady had to wait for almost the entire draft. At a luncheon put on by Fanatics, the retired quarterback met with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis to give his bit of wisdom. Here's how he put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Going in the second round, in the end, that's not really that big of a deal. Going first overall, in the end, it's not a big deal. It's great. You got opportunity, you're probably gonna be paid more than anyone for a time period."

He continued, explaining why he won in the end despite starting in basically last place:

"I was drafted at 199, I just outlasted everybody. There's another 'me' back there. So how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn't go, 'Hey, I'm good. I won three Super Bowls. I'm good.'"

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis probably learned a lot from the meeting.



https://t.co/MBn5FWOcS2



twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Rapper Travis Scott and Fanatics owner Update: NFL Legend Tom Brady met with rookie QBs Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis to give them guidance about their upcoming NFL careers on and off the fieldRapper Travis Scott and Fanatics owner @michaelrubin were also there. Update: NFL Legend Tom Brady met with rookie QBs Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis to give them guidance about their upcoming NFL careers on and off the field 👏Rapper Travis Scott and Fanatics owner @michaelrubin were also there. https://t.co/RhN6B1tkdH Video: Tom Brady giving career advice to NFL rookie QBs.Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis probably learned a lot from the meeting.https://t.co/MBn5FWOcS2 Video: Tom Brady giving career advice to NFL rookie QBs.Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis probably learned a lot from the meeting.https://t.co/MBn5FWOcS2twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Tom Brady retires as NFL entertainment powerhouse enters new era

Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals

While Brady has walked off the gridiron for the last time, he will still be watching games as much as anyone as a member of the FOX commentating brotherhood starting in 2024. When the quarterback started in the league, John Elway had just retired and other standouts like Dan Marino, Troy Aikman, Steve Young, and others had just walked away from the league.

Seasons were 16 games long and PATs were essentially placed on the goal line. Hits were more vicious on quarterbacks and receivers as well. Steaming games on the internet was entirely unheard of. Today, the league is entering the streaming era in earnest.

TNF is stream-only and there will be a playoff game set to be broadcast through the internet only. Seasons are now 17 games long and wide receivers and quarterbacks are protected like a 401k. Put simply, by the end of Patrick Mahomes' career, the game will likely look much different as well.

Poll : 0 votes