Tom Brady delivers verdict on Bill Belichick’s NFL future after failure to land HC job

Bill Belichick’s future in the NFL is still uncertain after reported conversations with a handful of teams, including the Atlanta Falcons. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach reportedly narrowed down his options to specific teams that boast a young roster full of potential. That's the kind of project he has in mind for his future, so retirement is out of the picture.

Even his former quarterback Tom Brady would be surprised if he decided to call it a career.

On Tuesday, Brady joined The Herd with host Colin Cowherd and discussed Belichick’s NFL future and the Patriots hiring Jerod Mayo as their next head coach.

"I think the fire burns within him because he loves the sport. He loves the preparation, he's been doing it for decades, and in my mind, there's nobody better than him at it. So, whoever gets him at some point is going to have in my opinion, the greatest coach ever, and I know he's as competitive as can be, and he wants to be out there winning football games as a coach," Brady said.

As New England looks for a swift transition following Belichick’s departure, Tom Brady believes the front office made the right choice. He appeared on ESPN's Pat McAfee show to share his opinion on Mayo.

"Jerod was a great leader, a great captain, a great friend," the legendary quarterback said. "I think he had a tremendous amount of success in football and then had success in other parts of his life when he retired. And then him coming back into coaching I think is great for the NFL and certainly great for the Patriots.

"He's got a great understanding of how things need to be done. I think Jerod does an incredible job relating to everybody in the locker room, all the coaches, and I think he'll do a great job."

Bill Belichick's life after New England Patriots: New broadcasting gig?

While NFL teams have been busy making personnel changes, Belichick has yet to find a suitable franchise that fits his vision. The Falcons interviewed Belichick but filled their head coaching vacancy with Raheem Morris. He is also unlikely to join the Seattle Seahawks or Washington Commanders as both teams explore options proactively.

The former Patriots coach could be without a team in the 2024 NFL season, but that doesn’t rule out a chance for him to possibly enter the broadcasting scene.

Meanwhile, Brady is preparing to begin his commentating career next season with FOX.

“I’ve had 23 years of just observing, and I get to go on now and speak to a wider audience, and I used to use my body and my brain out there and people would see me, kind of lead the team down the field and now I get to do that in a different way using my voice,” Brady said.

It would be interesting to see if Belichick joins forces with Brady once again.

