Tom Brady discloses his kids "don't think he's s**t" compared to MrBeast 

During the summer, Tom Brady and his children were visited by one of the most popular YouTube personalities, MrBeast. The YouTuber hopped onto Brady's yacht and challenged the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Brady had to throw a football into the air and hit a drone that was flying above.

On his "Let's Go" podcast, Brady spoke about his children meeting MrBeast. The legendary QB said that his children were so excited to meet the YouTuber and believes that the former gets more attention than him.

“You're only allowed one unretirement. I've used it up so I'm just looking forward to being in more of your videos but my kids don't think I'm s**t. At the end of the day. Jimmy's the one that’s got their attention. So if he tells them to do something, he's got a lot more inputs than I do. So I'm actually trying to stay on their good side.”

He also told MrBreast that now he is officially retired he would like to make more appearances in his videos. So, fans of Brady and MrBeast may have some more content coming their way.

Are Tom Brady's kids homeschooled? Gisele Bundchen gets candid on parenting style

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce a year ago. At the time, they announced their dedication to raise their children together despite the end of their relationship.

Last month, Bundchen opened up to PEOPLE magazine about her life after the divorce.

"With the pandemic, Bündchen transitioned to homeschooling her son Ben, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-husband, retired football icon Tom Brady. She also dealt with uprooting the family to move to Tampa Bay, Fla., for Brady’s final seasons of football before settling down in Miami after finalizing their divorce last October." - PEOPLE magazine

During the pandemic, the entire world made the transition to homeschooling. The former Victoria's Secret model told PEOPLE magazine that she and Brady decided on sticking with the homeschool method. She now homeschools their children Benjamin and Vivian while living in Miami, Florida, which allows for Brady and Bundchen to travel with their children.