Tom Brady drops 1-word reaction as Simone Biles partners with Religion of Sports

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has congratulated Simone Biles for becoming a member of the Religion of Sports (ROS) board of directors. The renowned American gymnast has recently joined the innovative media company and studio.

Brady, also the co-founder of the Religion of Sports, congratulated Simone Biles by sharing a story on his Instagram. The former NFL star reshared a post of the ROS, in which the media outlet shared the news about Biles joining the team. They posted a picture of the gymnast along with a caption revealing the big news.

"LFG!!" Brady wrote.

Still from Tom Brady's Instagram story/@tombrady

ROS was co-founded by Brady, along with Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra. Ameet Shukaran is the company's chief executive officer.

Simone Biles shares her excitement about joining ROS

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Simone Biles opened up about her decision to join the Religion of Sports. She acknowledged being a part of the entertainment space for her entire career, reflecting on her interest in the industry. Speaking of her decision to join ROS, Biles said:

"I’ve been around the entertainment space for basically my whole professional career. If you asked me when I was younger, I wanted to be a nurse. I wanted to help people. I wanted to be out in the community."

"I feel like this is such a unique way to still be in the community, to give back, to tell people stories in a positive manner, in a beautiful way. I’m always around it, always in it, so why not give other people the platform?” she added.

While Biles joined ROS this week, she has also been having a good time on her honeymoon with her husband, Jonathan Owens. During the NFL offseason, Owens and Biles had spent time together and headed to South Africa for vacation.

On Wednesday, Biles posted several pictures of her trip on Instagram. She posted an adorable snap of herself sharing a kiss with Owens and some other photos of food and the safari.

"sundowner," she wrote in the caption.

She also shared another post, which included two pictures of an elephant.

"Consider this my postcard from south africa 🇿🇦," she wrote.

Simone Biles is active on social media and has around 12.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

