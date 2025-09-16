"Tom Brady drops three-word message after helping David Beckham stay in shape by hooking up $450,000,000 soccer legend with special fitness gear"

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has influenced former soccer star David Beckham's fitness routine. Beckham shared a post of himself working out and thanked the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback for hooking him up with Sorinex Fitness Equipment.&quot;Thanks @tombrady for the hookup.&quot;-Beckham wroteTom Brady reshared the post on Monday afternoon and told Beckham that he appreciated the 'grind' of his commitment to his workout.&quot;Love the Grind @davidbeckham&quot;-Brady replied to the Instagram StoryBrady responded to David Beckham's fitness post. (Photos via David Beckham/Tom Brady's Instagram Story)It's not a secret that Brady is quite disciplined to health and fitness which led to the longevity of his NFL career. As for David Beckham, the former international soccer star, who made $450 million throughout his career, clearly values Brady's input when it comes to health and fitness and approves the new fitness equipment as well.Tom Brady to make a football 'comeback'Tom Brady played 23 seasons in the National Football League before he decided to retire, for the second time in 2023. Brady's career path has since turned to broadcasting and as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.On Monday, the 48-year-old announced that he will head back to the football field, just not in the National Football League. In March 2026, Brady will take the field as part of The Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The game will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and will feature eight players per team. Brady will even be joined by his former longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski who will also make his return to the gridiron.&quot;The 🐐 returns to the field…in a whole new way. We’re bringing together the biggest stars from football and entertainment for The Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Hosted By Kevin Hart, it all goes down at Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh, on March 21, 2026 🤩&quot;-Fanatics announced on Monday View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Fanatics Flag Football Classic will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. NFL head coaches Pete Carroll and Sean Payton have signed up to each coach a team. Others NFL players that have also agreed to participate include, Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Bowers, Odell Beckham Jr, and Tyreek Hill, to name a few.