Tom Brady expertly dodges questions about joining the Dolphins by getting philosophical

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has expertly dodged questions directed at him over his reported failed attempt to get to the Miami Dolphins.

The 44-year-old famously retired and then unretired in the space of 40 days after the NFL season had finished. It was reported that Brady was going to team up with former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton and become a minority owner of the Dolphins.

However, those plans were skuppered as Brian Flores sued the franchise and others for racial discrimination during the interview process. This ultimately halted the Bucs signal-caller's reported attempts.

Tom Brady took to the podium for the first time this offseason and was asked about his rumored move. As expected, the wiley veteran danced around the subject perfectly. Brady said:

"I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people as I’ve had for the last three or four years in my career about different opportunities when I’m done playing football. I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do. I’ll get to be in the game of football. And I think for me the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I hope to do for this team."

He continued:

"That has been my commitment to this team and organization. It’s been so much fun for me to come here two years ago. It’s been almost two and a half years now, and it’s been an incredible part of my football journey. It’s not over. We’ve still got a lot to accomplish."

Tom Brady concluded:

"I’ve got a long life ahead and there are a lot of fun things to do ahead. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in football. But at the same time, none of us are promised much beyond what we have now, and this is the current moment. And I’m really excited about going out there and trying to compete and win a championship."

Tom Brady and the Bucs aiming for better 2022 season

Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

The Buccaneers' season did not end the way they wanted last year as Tom Brady and co. lost at home to eventual champions the L.A. Rams. With the seven-time Super Bowl champ returning for another season, expectations are high going into 2022.

The Buccaneers' division is currently going through a rebuilding phase, particularly in Atlanta and Carolina. Consequently, the Saints present the only real threat to Tampa Bay's dominance in 2022.

Getting past the Divisional Round will be priority number one for new head coach Todd Bowles and they will then possibly look to take a step or two further. With the Packers losing Davante Adams to the Raiders, the Rams are the only legit threat to the Buccaneers' chances of making a Super Bowl appearance.

The majority of the team is returning for the 2022 season and it is shaping up to be one that could end on the highest of highs for Tampa Bay.

