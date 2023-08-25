Tom Brady flaunted $57,900, 18-karat white gold Rolex at Birmingham City vs Leeds United Championship opener: Report

Tom Brady and his love for luxury watches is no secret. Always ahead of his game, the NFL legend has been seen wearing the most iconic pieces. This includes a few classic Rolxes, and a few recent editions worth thousands of dollars.

During his recent appearance at the Birmingham City vs. Leeds United Championship opener, Brady was all smiles as he flaunted his new Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 Rolex.

A newer model, this particular piece has also been called the 'emoji watch.'

While his new team won 1-0, Brady's watch was also a standout at the event.

Wearing the 18-karat white and Everose gold version, Brady's watch (as per National Jeweler Magazine) is reportedly worth $57,900. With a 'champlevé enamel dial,' the watch features a splendid puzzle piece background in various bold shades.

With sapphires for numbers, this watch is a must-have for a collector like Brady.

Rolex also highlights their caliber 3255 technology, which allows a special keyword to be displayed each day, and an emoji for every day a month. The same can be done for hours and minutes.

Image credit: newsroom.rolex.com

As stated by Rolxes, the following words can be displayed: ‘Happy,’ ‘Eternity,’ ‘Gratitude,’ ‘Peace,’ ‘Faith,’ ‘Love’ and ‘Hope.’

Tom Brady owns a rare, $186,094 Platinum Rolex

On the day Tom Brady became an E1 series owner, Tom Brady sported a stunning Rolex Day-Date 40 Arabic Baguette Platinum with reference 228396TBR.

This one is an extra special, complete with baguette-cut diamonds in the bezel, and Arabic lettering in the day/date windows. Furthermore, this watch was only available in the Middle East market, available with a green dial.

The Arabic letter, which was discontinued momentarily, became available in 2016.

Making it an important item, this watch only proves Brady's love for Rolxes.

Image credit: www.chrono24.com

Having said that, Tom Brady has always been fond of luxury watches.

With a net worth of around $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), Brady has also endorsed watch brands like Tag Heuer in 2015 and IWC in 2019. Apart from Rolexes, he has also worn brands like Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille.

Currently enjoying his retirement, Brady has also picked up his investment game. Looking forward to beginning his work as an analyst with FOX Sports, (and their $375 million contract) he has also taken up ownership of various teams.

This includes E1, Birmingham City and WNBA team the Las Vegas Aces.

