Tom Brady all systems go at Buccaneers minicamp on Tuesday

Tom Brady eased the nerves of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans on Tuesday when he showed up for practice at their minicamp. Brady underwent surgery on a nagging knee injury this off-season. The Buccaneers have been monitoring their veteran quarterback's progress throughout his rehab process.

Bruce Arians decided to allow returning players to stay home during the OTAs, so this was the first time that Tom Brady practiced in front of Arians and the other coaches. Brady took center stage by going full speed at the workout on Tuesday. After the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp, reporters caught up with Arians. The first question everyone asked the head coach was 'How did Tom Brady look?' Arians answered that question perfectly.

"He looked fine. I had to pull him out a couple times. That first period, I said, okay, you can have four reps. And he kept begging to go back in. But the only thing I didn't want him in was the blitz period, where some guys might get around him too quick."

Tom Brady participated in all the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during the Buccaneers' minicamp on Tuesday. The most impressive part was that Brady didn't show any signs of rust or awkwardness after the surgery. It's unclear whether Brady will ramp it up during the minicamp, but Arians said it was up to the doctors.

Bruce Arians said he was worried that the Buccaneers' veteran quarterback would look rusty, but Tom Brady looked at ease in the Tampa Bay offense. When reporters asked Arians about Brady and his feel for the offense, Arians said he was pleased with what he saw.

"It's that second, third, and fourth read, knowing where the guys are gonna be. He had some really good third and fourth options to Jaydon Mickens today. That's a guy he hasn't worked with all the time. He was spot-on in that stuff. All that verbiage isn't new now. He can spit it out. He knows what it means. He knows where they're going to be."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fanbase will sleep a little easier tonight knowing that their quarterback is ready to compete again.

Minicamp is underway 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ogbnNCXDRN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 8, 2021

What can we expect from Tom Brady for the rest of the mandatory minicamp?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

If it were up to Tom Brady, he would be 100% all-in on practicing throughout the minicamps. The Buccaneers will most likely sit Brady for the majority of tomorrow's practice.

Enjoying Sportskeeda's coverage? Take a quick 30-second survey to help us deliver the best content around NFL & College Football.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha