“Tom Brady get a facelift?” - NFL Twitter raises major question on Patriots legend’s appearance in viral video 

A few days ago, Tom Brady was asked if he has ever made any mistakes in his life. The former NFL superstar did not list his mistakes but rather gave a more profound answer.

Brady was stopped by a TikTok user, who wanted to ask him the question. Instead of giving a direct response to the question, he said:

”I don’t know, is anything really a mistake?”

Some fans were seemingly not happy with the answer but others noticed that there was something different about the former New England Patriots quarterback.

They were of the opinion that the seven-time Super Bowl winner has either gotten a facelift or he was addicted to getting cosmetic procedures.

These were some of the reactions:

Duh Homme 🪸 @DuhHomme @overtime @TomBrady @GLOJAYSSS Doesn’t look like ever played a sport in his life

WAVO @davobands @overtime @TomBrady @GLOJAYSSS Why he seem like a lizard in this video

Tom Brady shares beautiful pictures from African Safari trip

Tom Brady recently took a trip to Africa for a safari vacation with his children, Jack and Vivian. He shared several pictures on social media, showcasing their encounters with lions, zebras, and even an elephant.

Brady described the trip as "incredible" and expressed gratitude for the experience, emphasizing the importance of relationships and creating lasting memories.

During the trip, Brady also had the opportunity to engage with members of an African tribe and held a spear in a photo with his daughter Vivian. Although the specific location in Africa was not disclosed, Brady highlighted the beauty of waking up to sunrises and witnessing the majestic animals in their natural habitat.

He also mentioned the valuable life lessons he gained from seeing how different people live with joy and happiness.

The African safari adventure came as Brady is embarking on a new chapter in his life. He recently retired from football and finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Brady is now venturing into soccer ownership, having become a co-owner of English soccer club Birmingham City. He expressed his intention to focus on being his best self and living a life of integrity and purpose.

It's worth noting that Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen also had her own trip to Brazil, where she explored the beauty of Ibitipoca State Park and shared breathtaking pictures of the mountains and waterfalls on social media.

Since their split, Brady has been spotted spending time with supermodel Irina Shayk in Los Angeles, suggesting that he has moved on in his personal life.