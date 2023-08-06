IN PHOTOS: Gisele Bundchen shares mesmerizing snaps from 'inspiring' Brazil trip amid Tom Brady’s African Safari

Gisele Bundchen has been thriving in her life after her highly publicized divorce from retired NFL legend Tom Brady. The supermodel is not only bagging some of the biggest modelling gigs, but has also been going on peaceful vacations with her family members.

Bundchen's love for nature knows no bounds. Fans have always known her as an outspoken advocate for saving the environment. Hence, it was not surprising when she dropped several breathtaking pictures from her vacation in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

In the pictures, Bundchen was seen enjoying a ride on a swing, while in another picture, she sat beside a cozy fire. The model also petted a white horse and smiled for a picture.

She also showed her fans pictures of the nutritious food she ate. The tasty spread included loaves of whole-grain bread and juicy fruits like watermelon and papaya.

While Bundchen had her share of fun and relaxation, Tom Brady also went on an African Safari on his 46th birthday.

Brady was in Africa, having a great time with his daughter. He shared videos on social media of lions close to his camera, admitting he was a little scared. Besides, Brady invested in the Birmingham City Football Club and became a minority owner. He confirmed his involvement with the club and expressed his excitement.

Tom Brady once opened up about details of his marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, a power couple in the NFL and fashion world, surprised many with their split in 2022. However, there were hints of discord between them and in their relationship. In an interview, Tom Brady addressed the differences they faced and his role in their partnership.

“She’s like a kite flying in the sky, and I’m kind of tethering her. Sometimes I have to hold on hard. But she knows I’m always there for her."

“Gisele’s life has been very non-traditional. She left home at 14; she lived in Japan at 16 in an era with no cell phones. She lived in New York City at 17 without speaking English. In her mind, there are no boundaries."

Despite their decision to part ways, both Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to share admiration and love for each other. They remain dedicated to co-parenting their children and offer unwavering support in each other's endeavors.