Tom Brady casually chills with four lions on African safari after finalizing investment in $44,449,475 Birmingham City FC

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has been having the time of his life in Africa.

Enjoying downtime with his daughter Vivian Brady, Brady has remained active on social media for the past few weeks. Of course, that hasn't stopped Brady from promoting his brands and investments.

As he celebrated his 46th birthday in Africa, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared some unique clips while he was surrounded by lions. Though excited, Brady was a little scared to get too close.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

The first clip shared by Brady focused on one lion, who was extremely close to Brady's camera.

"I think I'm a little too close for comfort," Brady admitted.

In another clip, however, he was asking them to move so they could get through. At a safari, Brady seemed to enjoy life to the fullest, as they maneuvered through the habitat.

"Excuse me, can you guys move a bit." - Brady's caption in another story

In a few earlier shots, Brady ended up sharing clips while spending some lovely time with his 10-year-old daughter.

Tom Brady and his daughter took a trip to the safari (Images via tombrady on Instagram)

In fact, Vivian also carved out a few words in the sand:

"My dad ♡ zebras."

Tom Brady continues to expand even after retirement

As mentioned, Tom Brady's retirement has not stopped him from furthering his brand and investments. The NFL superstar is one of the richest athletes in the world, making sure to invest and put his money in the right places.

This time, Brady has decided to join European football as he invests in Birmingham City Football Club worth $44,449,475. Now, TB12 is also a minority owner.

“Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC," Brady wrote.

The team, of course, was beyond happy to have Brady's involvement:

“Seven-time Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur, @TomBrady, has entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd. Brady will become Chairman of the new Advisory Board.”

Brady will become Chairman of the new Advisory Board.

Brady also confirmed that he was officially on board with the Birmingham City Football Club. However, having played in the NFL for most of his life, Brady admitted that he has a lot to learn for now. What he knows about, though, is winning.

After all, Brady's seven Super Bowls make him the most successful player in the NFL yet.