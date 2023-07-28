Tom Brady gets ice-cold shoutout on Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’: “They still can’t trade me” 

They just can't get enough of Tom Brady, that much is for certain.

When Travis Scott was spotted with the retired quarterback at an NFL rookies meet in May, few connected the dots. Cut to the end of July, and it's apparent why he was spending time with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The rapper released his fourth album this week, titled 'Utopia,' and going strictly by Twitter talk, it appears to be a banger. While the rollout has been a bit messy, Brady promptly found a mention in one of the songs.

In 'Thank God' Travis Scott spits bars, but one in particular mentions the NFL superstar:

"A quarterback calls, they don't like 12, except Tom Brady.

Can't short my stock, I still stack tall, they still can't trade me."

How and why is Tom Brady so famous, even in retirement?

Apart from being the winningest quarterback in NFL history, Brady has never been one to shy away from the headlines.

A marriage to Victoria's Secret supermodel Gisele Bundchen meant Brady was part of a bonafide power couple for over a decade. Unfortunately, the couple filed for divorce in late October last year.

Since then, the Patriots legend has been spotted with several A-list celebrities.

At Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party, Brady reportedly lined up shots with Kim Kardashian, spawning multiple rumors of a linkup that were later dispelled.

Tom Brady's dating life in the spotlight: What has NFL icon been upto?

More recently, Brady was spotted with Irina Shayk, another Victoria's Secret supermodel.

The three-time NFL MVP was pictured caressing Shayk's face, fuelling fresh speculation about his dating life.

The rampant rumors prompted longtime Patriots reporter Michael Holley to break his silence. Holley said:

"There's so many Tom Brady rumors. Rumors about who Tom Brady is dating. And I like to tell you that I don't care about this. But what's bugging me is that I do care. When I see Brady trending on Twitter I try to find out who's the supermodel he's dating now and I wind up googling".

Both Brady and Shayk have publicly been mum about these links. However, the model's agent did earlier dispell a report linking her to the NFL icon last month.