Tom Brady gets paid $10M to endorse F1’s Aston Martin in America amid company’s tough business period: Reports

If businesses are looking for a high profile athlete to be the face of their enterprize, then getting future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is likely a good choice.

That is exactly what luxary car brand Aston Martin has done. Per a report from Marca.com, Aston Martin is paying Brady a cool $10 million to be the face of their cars.

That's a considerable sum of money. Aston Martin is one of the most well-known and recognizable brands on the planet. Having perhaps the biggest sporting star, aside from Cristinao Ronaldo or Leo Messi, repping their brand will only bring good things to their business.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Igu @DomSyko BREAKING: Tom Brady Sign In Aston Martin Cognizant Racing in 2021 BREAKING: Tom Brady Sign In Aston Martin Cognizant Racing in 2021 https://t.co/0yS0Ath0lY

Per marca.com, being the face of Aston Martin, Brady will help drive sales of the luxary car brand in America. And lets face it, most know who he is.

Pitting two of the most recognizable brands together in Brady and Aston Martin is almost like an NBA superteam. The higher ups at Aston Martin will no doubt have high hopes that Tom Brady get help drive sales and bring in a serious amount of money to the business. However, things are currently a little tricky financially for the business.

Tom Brady busy off the field

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

We all know how successful Brady was on the field, but off it, he is just as good. Although he retired at the end of last season, if people thought Tom Brady would relax and ride off into the sunset, then they couldn't be more wrong.

He has a host of investments and businesses that keep him ridiculously busy. He has his TB12 and BRADY (clothing line) brands to work with. Not to mention his other deals that include his NFT platform called "Autograph", which of course is doing well.

Then there are other deals like his Aston Martin partnership that he has to be available for. Then, we get to his 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to be a commentator.

There is no down time for the 45-year-old as he is still grinding away. This type of work ethic and determination has made him what he is today, a global superstar.

Poll : 0 votes