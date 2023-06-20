Tom Brady may have quit slinging the football, but he has a long way until he's done being a father. The quarterback posted pictures of himself with his kids on Instagram earlier this week. In the post, No. 12 showed off nine pictures of himself and his family, along with a lengthy message. Here's some of what he said:

"On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up. Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to [my kids] means the world to me."

He continued, admitting that he still isn't around as much as he wants, despite walking away from the game:

"[They've] taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣) and cherish every moment (mostly😂), because that’s what matters most. Thank you Dad... and thank you to my amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad."

In response, most of the fans supported the quarterback's heartfelt post, but there were plenty of puns calling the quarterback the "father" of the XYZ team, including one comment by a famous restauranteur. Scott Sartiano, famous for his cuisine, made a father pun as well:

"Happy Father’s Day TB!!! Glad you are no longer the Steelers’ daddy"

Tom Brady's record against Ben Roethlisberger

Back in the day, one of the premier AFC rivalries aside from the Brady-Manning showdowns was when the Steelers would take on Brady and the Patriots. No. 12 was on one side with Bill Belichick and Ben Roethlisberger was on the other with Mike Tomlin. The showdowns were often touted as the game of the week, but by the end of the roughly 1.5 decade rivalry, the Steelers rarely came away victorious.

Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel We went from Tom Brady vs. Ben Roethlisberger to Mac Jones vs. Mitch Trubisky.



According to Twin Spires, Roethlisberger faced Brady and the Patriots during the No. 12 era 11 times during the regular season and twice in the playoffs. He won just four total games. The showdowns were often seen as a clash of philosophies, with No. 12 and Belichick preaching discipline, flexibility, and humility.

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le'Veon Bell among others were known for letting talent do the talking and also sometimes letting themselves run wild. While the team didn't get shut out in the matchups, it was clear that the Patriots were the superior organization on days when the teams faced off.

