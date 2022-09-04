Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen rumored to had attended couples therapy to save marriage: "They could barely speak to each other"

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen seem to be facing some serious marital trouble. Apparently, being the NFL's star couple comes with its own set of problems. The issues, however, seem to have been brewing for some time.

When Brady and Bundchen met in 2006, they instantly hit it off. The quarterback was playing with the New England Patriots and working his way to becoming the GOAT. On her end, Bundchen was one of the most recognizable and highest-paid models in the world. She had already appeared in some of the biggest fashion magazines like "Vogue" and walked the runway for designers like Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

According to a recent report, the couple worked some of their problems out through therapy earlier in their marriage. Brady's stress usually made it home, troubling Bundchen. However, the problem also extended to Brady not speaking to their children properly. Therapy was a good option. It seemed to help the couple get through tough times.

"Things got so bad after Deflategate that they could barely speak to each other," a source added.

"Tom got irritable under the stress, and she started blaming him for all their unhappiness, much of which was there before the scandal. Counseling was her ultimatum."

Bundchen ended up blaming Brady for their unhappiness, with the therapy acting as an ultimatum. Brady and Bundchen could barely speak to each other. The therapy eventually helped them out.

Is Tom Brady going to divorce Gisele Bundchen soon?

Although Brady and Bundchen have had their fair share of problems, this fight could be a little more serious. The former supermodel has apparently left their family home in Florida and made her way to Costa Rica.

Despite missing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training, Brady wants to focus on his children. Interestingly, his decision to un-retire and play another season seems to be where the problem stems from. Bundchen wanted Brady to prioritize their family.

Fans have speculations of their own. Some are wondering if Bundchen is finally over Brady.

Tom Brady was also reported to be "sad" over the current situation, the fight hampering his time with the team. Friends even asked Bundchen to rethink her prenup agreement with Brady. Furthermore, this could be related to Brady's $375 million Fox Sports deal.

The deal will only come into play once he retires. As of now, Tom Brady has another NFL season to go through.

