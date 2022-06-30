Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen take a break from strict diet, spotted enjoying ice cream in Italy

Quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen are a couple whose employment hinges on how they take care of themselves. On most days, ice cream is out of the question. However, the quarterback and the supermodel were caught red-handed cheating on their diets when out of the country.

Some may cheekily say the quarterback and his wife left the country to escape their transgressions, but if that was the case, the attempt failed. According to TMZ, a photo shows the two enjoying an ice cream cone.

Tom Brady enjoys an ice cream cone - Credit: TMZ.

Of course, fans likely jumped to the conclusion that gives the quarterback the benefit of the doubt by assuming it was his signature-favorite avocado ice cream. However, the photo reveals that the ice cream is white, indicating that the quarterback was seen eating vanilla ice cream.

With training camp right around the corner, the quarterback's opportunities to sneak cheat meals are likely nearly over. Training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins on July 27th, according to the Buccaneers' official website. With under a month to go, the quarterback's offseason is on its home stretch.

Tom Brady has made the conference championship 70% of the seasons (14/20) he’s been the starter.



Tom Brady's career moves

The ice cream situation could be seen in a completely different light. Had things gone a different way earlier this year, the picture would have been of a former quarterback enjoying his retirement.

When February rolled around, the quarterback was already retired. Some speculated that the retirement would be brief, while others began going through the five stages of grief. However, he was back in the league just six weeks after announcing his retirement.

It was rumored that Brady's original plan was to become a part-time owner of the Miami Dolphins. However, Brian Flores' lawsuit stymied that plan for the quarterback; without another backup plan, he decided to return to his team.

Since then, Brady went in a new direction, inking a deal with FOX to call NFL games for the network for ten years following his retirement.

That still leaves the question of when the quarterback will ride into the sunset for the final time. Just like with his first retirement, fans are split. Some believe this year is the bonus season the league should never have received. Others believe the signal-caller could play for as long as he wants.

