Drew Brees sends Tom Brady warning with Buccaneers QB plotting next move 

Drew Brees may have retired from the NFL, but the New Orleans Saints icon is still keeping tabs on the league and on Tom Brady in particular.

According to multiple reports, Brady has a career in broadcasting on the horizon, something Brees knows all about. The former Saints quarterback gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar some advice this week about life post-NFL.

In an interview on "The Dan Patrick Show," the former New Orleans Saints star gave the 45-year-old some direction about entering the broadcasting field after retirement:

“I’m not sure exactly what Tom is signed up to do, I know what’s been announced," Brees said. “But it is definitely a commitment, and it takes more time than you think. I definitely have a respect for the guys that are in those positions and the guys that really do it the right way, you know the preparation that goes into that.”

Brady has a reported $375 million contract in place with Fox to be their lead NFL analyst and a network ambassador once he hangs up the cleats.

If you're the Buccaneers quarterback, Brees and his advice is a telling story of the transition from the football field to the broadcast booth.

Brees and his time as an NFL analyst post-retirement and what Brady can take away from it

Brees as an analyst for NBC Sports

Brees was hired by NBC Sports to be an NFL analyst for the network after his retirement from the league after signing a multiyear contract with NBC in 2020.

Brees was also an analyst for Notre Dame games and was in the studio most Sundays for "Football Night in America."

For many on the network, he was seen as the person to succeed Cris Collinsworth in the booth on NBC's primetime Sunday Night Football, but that wasn't the case.

After one season, Brees and NBC mutually parted ways.

In the same interview with Patrick, Brees noted his reason for not being an analyst this year:

“Last year, I went the media route. That was really enjoyable. I felt like I learned a lot…the reason I didn’t do that this year was simply because it was taking away all my weekends.”

With Brady in his 23rd season, all signs point to this season being his last in the NFL. We'll see if the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback heeds Brees' advice.

