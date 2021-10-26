"Felt like that might be a good one to keep" - Tom Brady glad to have 600th career TD ball in his possession

Tom Brady is the king of NFL accolades. Earlier this season, he passed the recently retired Drew Brees as the NFL’s all-time career passing leader with 81,479 passing yards.

Earlier in the season, Tom Brady was the catalyst for the Buccaneers, breaking the record for consecutive wins (nine) by scoring at least 30 points.

And yesterday during a Week 7 victory over the Chicago Bears, Tom Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns.

But the football that was used to break the record was almost lost somewhere in the stands at Raymond James Stadium. This was thanks to a kind gesture by Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

Tom Brady happy to have record-breaking 600th football back

The record-breaker came on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Evans to make the score 21-0 Buccaneers. Once Evans scored, he made his way to the back of the endzone, where a group of Buccaneers fans typically reside during games.

Evans, as he is known to do, proceeded to hand the football to a fan and head back to the bench.

As he sat on the bench, one of the staff members for the Buccaneers spoke to Evans. They informed him that he gave away the football that was Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass.

With a facial expression of laughter and surprise, he mouthed the words “I gave the ball away.” Despite the gaffe, a Buccaneers staffer went to retrieve the ball from the fan and it all ended well.

Here's what Brady himself had to say about the hilarious incident:

“It’s really cool. I got it in the bag over there. Mike gave it away and said ‘Man, I’m sorry.’ I said, that’s all right, I’m sure they’ll figure out a way to get it back.”

Brady continued and even suggested what they could do in an attempt to get the football back.

“I don’t actually keep too many things. In that circumstance I felt like that might be a good one to keep. He’s going to get something nice in return. We’ll give him a helmet, a couple of jerseys or something.”

Tom Brady's greatest achievement of the day wasn't his 600th touchdown

The return of football wasn't the only interaction the Buccaneers would have with a fan that day.

Near the end of the game, Brady went over to a young fan that had a sign that read “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.”

Brady not only went over to meet the young fan but also placed a hat on his head and shook his hand. The fan, touched with emotion, began to cry tears of happiness.

I can’t speak for Tom Brady, but it may be safe to say that his latest act of kindness at Raymond James on Sunday supersedes any records broken that day.

