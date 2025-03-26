Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady shared a sweet for his daughter Vivian while he spent time on vacation with family. Brady had previously documented a trip to the mountains while enjoying a ski vacation.

In an Instagram story, he showed how his daughter Vivian had shared a sweet message for him in the snow. He added his caption over the post, sharing his love for his daughter.

"Awwww I love my girlie girl," Brady wrote in response to Vivian's message.

Tom Brady shared a sweet post for daughter Vivian. (Photo via Brady's Instagram Post)

Vivian Brady is the former quarterback's youngest of three children and only daughter.

Tom Brady calls three kids his 'everything' in throwback photo

Tom Brady had a historic NFL career, one in which he won seven Super Bowl titles. In an Instagram story, Brady recounted a special moment that he was able to share with his three children shortly after he retired from the NFL.

Brady shared a photo of himself and his three children, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian, all wearing his iconic #12 New England Patriots jersey. The photo was taken during the celebration at Gillette Stadium on July 12, 2024, during his New England Patriots Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

"My Everything's (heart emojis) So many special memories," Brady wrote.

Brady's post on his Instagram Story, sharing a special moment with his children. (Photo via Instagram Story)

During the New England Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Brady mentioned his children and how being their father is one of the best aspects of his life. The former NFL quarterback has used his newfound time during his retirement to spend time with his children and take vacations with all three.

Brady welcomed his oldest son, Jack, in August 2007 with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. He then welcomed two more children during his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bundchen: son Benjamin in December 2009 and daughter Vivian in December 2012.

