"Hot Mama" - Tom Brady in love with wife Gisele Bündchen's stunning V Magazine covers

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen have always publicly supported each other. On April 27, V Magazine unveiled several different covers featuring Bündchen, and Brady wasted no time taking notice and sharing his appreciation of his wife’s dazzling photos.

Brady had two words for the posts shared by the fashion magazine:

"Hot Mama"

Like Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen continues to thrive in her career

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seem to have taken a page out of each other's playbook as they continue to succeed in their respective fields. The recent photoshoot of 41-year-old Bündchen with V Magazine proves her star power as a model.

Bündchen told the magazine how far she’s come:

“When you're in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you're in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that's in all [aspects] of my life.”

Bündchen has an impressive 30.6 million followers across social media platforms. She’s been married to Brady for 13 years, and the two have two children together (Brady has a son with ex-girlfriend actor Bridget Moynahan).

The soon-to-be 45-year-old Tom Brady is entering his 23rd NFL season (his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). The seven-time Super Bowl champion is seeking his eighth ring after the Buccaneers were one possession away in the conference championships from beating eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

After officially announcing his retirement and flirting with the idea of staying retired, Brady announced his comeback after a month. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers subsequently announced that the team was elevating defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to head coach while former head coach Bruce Arians was promoted to a front-office role.

The Buccaneers will try to run it back with largely the same team, especially on offense. Crucial players include running back Leonard Fournette, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, and (in case he returns to the team) tight end Rob Gronkowski, Brady's longtime teammate and best friend. The Buccaneers also signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage to help round out the wide receiver corps.

