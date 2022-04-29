5 times Stephen A. Smith went off on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers on national television 

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular, as well as, one of the most polarizing, sports analysts in the country. He is known for having strong opinions and going off on players on national television when they do something that gets him worked up.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are two NFL superstars who Stephen A. Smith has great respect for, but that hasn't stopped him from ranting about things they have done that frustrated him. Here are five times that he went off on the two quarterbacks during his television show First Take on ESPN.

2 times Stephen A. Smith went off on Aaron Rodgers

#1 - The Green Bay Packers are defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Arik Armstead

Stephen A. Smith often refers to Aaron Rodgers as "The Bad Man" out of admiration for the way he wins games. Smith was so disgusted by the Green Bay Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs by a 13-10 score, he said that Rodgers no longer deserves that nickname.

First Take @FirstTake



“The ‘Bad Man’ no longer applies.” @stephenasmith goes in on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after another playoff L“The ‘Bad Man’ no longer applies.” .@stephenasmith goes in on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after another playoff L 😳“The ‘Bad Man’ no longer applies.” https://t.co/8z3gAqHZuI

Smith also called the game the worst loss of Rodgers' entire career when considering all factors. It was another huge let down for the Packers after another impressive regular season.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers' misleading explanation of his Covid vaccination status

Aaron Rodgers at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Aaron Rodgers was infamously misleading about his Covid vaccination status prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. In a press conference, when asked if he was vaccinated, he answered "yes" that he was immunized.

A while later, it emerged that Rodgers was never vaccinated, and he justified it by saying he never said he was, but rather immunized through alternate treatment. Stephen A. Smith referred to Rodgers as a "national embarrassment" for the way he handled the situation.

3 times Stephen A. Smith went off on Tom Brady

#3 - Tom Brady retires but leaves the possibility open for a return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady announced his retirement following the 2021 NFL season, but left open the possibility of a return. He said "never say never" when asked if he would ever consider coming back. Stephen A. Smith called Brady out, saying there's no way he will come out of retirement.

One of the specific reasons he gave was that his wife Gisele Bundchen had been pushing for him to retire for years, so Brady wouldn't change his mind about it now that he did it. Turns out Smith was way off in his prediction, as Brady unretired just a few weeks later and rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season.

#4 - Tom Brady claims he could probably keep playing until he is, at least, 50 years old

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady

When asked if he could potentially play until he was 50 years old, Tom Brady claimed it was a possibility based on his regiment. Stephen A. Smith insists that would be impossible, stating that Father Time always wins in the end.

While it's too soon to know whether or not Brady can do it, or if he even wants to, he's well on his way. He is currently 44 years old, and last year during the 2021 NFL season, he was one of the top overall quarterbacks, leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns while finishing in second place in the NFL MVP voting.

#5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers get destroyed by the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season

New Orleans Saints sack Tom Brady

In Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 38-3 blowout. In breaking down the game, Stephen A. Smith said that Tom Brady played like garbage.

Smith wasn't necessarily wrong, as Brady threw three interceptions and barely eclipsed 200 passing yards. It was one of Brady's worst overall games since joining the Buccaneers.

Edited by Windy Goodloe