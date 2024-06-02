Tom Brady highlights 'tough weekend' as Team Brady gets eliminated from E1 Puerto Banus Marbella

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady highlights 'tough weekend' as Team Brady gets eliminated from E1 Puerto Banus Marbella

Tom Brady highlights 'tough weekend' as Team Brady gets eliminated from E1 Puerto Banus Marbella

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 02, 2024 14:59 GMT
Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship
Tom Brady highlights 'tough weekend' as Team Brady gets eliminated from E1 Puerto Banus Marbella

Tom Brady and Team Brady had a "tough weekend" in E1 Puerto Banus Marbella. The franchise finished ninth overall and couldn't progress to the final round on Sunday.

According to the team's Instagram page:

"Qualifying starter positively, but a power failure and damage from a battle in tough conditions resulted in a DNF and third place in semifinals. We take away from what we learnt this weekend. We will learn, improve, and be in better shape for next race."

Brady reposted the message on his Instagram page and captioned it:

also-read-trending Trending
"Tough weekend, we'll be back!"

He also added two clenched-fist emojis at the bottom of the repost.

Tom Brady highlights &#039;tough weekend&#039;
Tom Brady highlights 'tough weekend'

Who are the members of Team Brady?

Team Brady competes in E1, the Offshore Electric Formula 1, a fresh global sport with the only electric motor authorized by the International Motorcycle Union.

Let's take a look at their members for season one of the event:

#1 Tom Brady, Team Owner

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest American football player. He's a serial entrepreneur, sports broadcaster and the owner of Team Brady.

#2 Emma Kimiläinen, Driver

Emma Kimiläinen is a professional racing driver. Once a competitor in the W Series, she competes in the E1 Series.

As a driver in the W Series, Kimiläinen started 12 races, won two, and made the podium seven times. She finished third in the W Series Championship in 2021.

Kimiläinen competes in the UIM E1 World Championship.

#3 Sam Coleman, Driver

Sam Coleman is a powerboat racer and the second-driving member of Team Brady in the UIM E1 World Championship. Coleman is a two-time UK champion in P1 Powerboat.

He's also a one-time US powerboat champion and one of the most experienced drivers in E1.

How did Tom Brady and his team perform in the E1 Puerto Banús Marbella GP?

The Team had a decent showing in Puerto Banús Marbella. The franchise finished behind winners Team Miami and Blue Rising in the semifinals.

Unfortunately, the team didn't qualify for the finals due to a DNF in an earlier race. Nevertheless, the team had a decent showing, and Tom Brady and Co. will go back to the drawing board to improve in future events.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी