Tom Brady highlights 'tough weekend' as Team Brady gets eliminated from E1 Puerto Banus Marbella

Tom Brady and Team Brady had a "tough weekend" in E1 Puerto Banus Marbella. The franchise finished ninth overall and couldn't progress to the final round on Sunday.

According to the team's Instagram page:

"Qualifying starter positively, but a power failure and damage from a battle in tough conditions resulted in a DNF and third place in semifinals. We take away from what we learnt this weekend. We will learn, improve, and be in better shape for next race."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady reposted the message on his Instagram page and captioned it:

Trending

"Tough weekend, we'll be back!"

He also added two clenched-fist emojis at the bottom of the repost.

Tom Brady highlights 'tough weekend'

Who are the members of Team Brady?

Team Brady competes in E1, the Offshore Electric Formula 1, a fresh global sport with the only electric motor authorized by the International Motorcycle Union.

Let's take a look at their members for season one of the event:

#1 Tom Brady, Team Owner

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest American football player. He's a serial entrepreneur, sports broadcaster and the owner of Team Brady.

#2 Emma Kimiläinen, Driver

Emma Kimiläinen is a professional racing driver. Once a competitor in the W Series, she competes in the E1 Series.

As a driver in the W Series, Kimiläinen started 12 races, won two, and made the podium seven times. She finished third in the W Series Championship in 2021.

Kimiläinen competes in the UIM E1 World Championship.

#3 Sam Coleman, Driver

Sam Coleman is a powerboat racer and the second-driving member of Team Brady in the UIM E1 World Championship. Coleman is a two-time UK champion in P1 Powerboat.

He's also a one-time US powerboat champion and one of the most experienced drivers in E1.

How did Tom Brady and his team perform in the E1 Puerto Banús Marbella GP?

The Team had a decent showing in Puerto Banús Marbella. The franchise finished behind winners Team Miami and Blue Rising in the semifinals.

Unfortunately, the team didn't qualify for the finals due to a DNF in an earlier race. Nevertheless, the team had a decent showing, and Tom Brady and Co. will go back to the drawing board to improve in future events.