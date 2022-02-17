"Mix in a water, trust me" - Tom Brady has a hilarious response to Matthew Stafford indulging himself in Super Bowl parade

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about a Super Bowl parade. The 44-year-old has offered some advice to Matthew Stafford as the Los Angeles Rams celebrations over winning the Super Bowl hits full gear.

Stafford was seen partying on a bus holding a cigar and drinking alcohol as he was clearly having a good time. The now retired seven-time Super Bowl champ saw the video clip and offered some words of wisdom to Stafford to help him not repeat the antics of Brady last season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted:

"Mix in a water Matt…trust me."

Brady knows a thing or two about Super Bowl parades

Stafford enjoying himself at the Rams Super Bowl parade

As the Los Angeles Rams celebrations continued after winning just their second Super Bowl in the franchise's history, Brady's comments regarding Stafford mixing in a water or two bring back memories for fans.

Last season, the 44-year-old led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a famous Super Bowl win in his first year with the organization, the celebrations were different to say the least.

They are perhaps best known for two incidents involving the seven-time quarterback. The first was with the coveted Lombardi Trophy, the quarterback decided to toss it from one boat to another in a daring attempt that could have ended badly. Watch below.

Another incident involving the 44-year-old is a video of him being helped out of a party by a man from the organization. In the video, the 44-year-old clearly has had too many drinks and needs assistance getting to the next party. See the video below.

Going by these two incidents, it is now clear to see why the seven-time Super Bowl champion has offered some words of advice for Stafford. However in a speech made by the Rams quarterback, it appears he may not have taken Brady's advice on board.

Stafford stood at the podium in front of thousands of Rams supporters and slurred his speech, indicating that like Brady, he may have had a little too much to drink while celebrating his team's Super Bowl win. Watch Stafford's speech below.

Matthew Stafford *might* be hammered at the Rams #SuperBowl parade Matthew Stafford *might* be hammered at the Rams #SuperBowl parade 😂 https://t.co/KvmrX7dRSC

After all of the time and effort that went into the longest season in NFL history, Stafford and his Rams teammates could be forgiven for celebrating a little too hard.

Months and months of work went in to make sure they ended the year with the Lombardi Trophy. It now seems that the team is letting off some serious steam and no one can say they don't deserve to indulge a little.

