Tom Brady hilariously wears t-shirt featuring his high school yearbook photo ahead of game against Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has shown off his latest effort to not take himself too seriously. As the 45-year-old made his way into the stadium prior to the Buccaneers' clash against the Green Bay Packers, many spotted the interesting t-shirt he was wearing.

As he made his way past the security checkpoint, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen wearing a white t-shirt that had a picture of himself from back in his high school days. It also had the caption "Greatness Lasts Forever" written on the bottom of the t-shirt.

Since his move to Tampa Bay in 2020, fans and media alike have seen a different side to the legendary quarterback. During his time in New England, the quarterback was very much down the line, gave straight answers and was barely sighted on social media.

But since moving to Tampa Bay, that has changed drastically as we get to see another side of one of, if not the, best players to ever grace the game. He doesn't take himself too seriously, gives light-hearted press conferences and regularly posts on his social media channels that often poke fun at himself.

Brady wearing a t-shirt with a picture of himself on it is the latest in a long line of funny things the quarterback has done since moving on from New England.

Brady having a tough start to the new NFL season

For the majority of the offseason, the media landscape was dominated by both Brady and his family. After he sensationally retired and then un-retired just 40 days later, there was a bit of a lull.

But then the quarterback's personal life started to make its way into the media. Reports of arguments with his wife Gisele surfaced around his 11-day haitus from the team during training camp.

There have been rumors of a divorce as well and it is clear that the quarterback's off-field issues are affecting him on the field. The 45-year-old has often looked shaky instead of his normally cool, calm and calculated self that we have all come to know over the years.

Regardless of what is going on for him, the veteran is still not taking himself too seriously, which is good to see. Sticking with being his composed self will play a fundamental role in the Bucs' success this season.

