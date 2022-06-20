"I'm part crazy" - Tom Brady admits he is an indecisive person

Tom Brady created a legacy on his ability to process massive amounts of information in mere seconds, before making a decision under pressure. That pressure usually comes in the form of 260lb+ defensive ends, with bad intentions, attempting to mow him down, and do some serious harm.

More often than not, his choice is the correct one, and he has the physical and mental prowess to complete the deal. But it is his ability to problem solve and react that sets him apart. It is these skills that have helped him amass seven Super Bowl rings and become universally regarded as the greatest of all time.

So it is, perhaps, a little surprising that TB12 considers himself an indecisive person. During an in-depth interview with Dan Patrick, Brady got on to the subject of his recent short-lived retirement, and he had this to say:

"We had quite a bit of time together. I think mostly, when I kind of told the team, 'Look. You guys got to make plans without me, and then, Jason and Bruce said, 'Just give it time.'"

He continued:

"Look, I feel pretty strongly, and then, time went by, and then, you just get super competitive, and I think I'm part crazy. And then I think that's the reality."

Other times that Tom Brady has surprised NFL fans

Since Brady has done it all on the NFL field, it is unlikely that he could do anything that would surprise fans, but that hasn't stopped him from surprising us with some of his off-the-field exploits. The GOAT provided us with a recent example when he posted a video of himself getting some batting practice in with friend and long-term comfort blank, Rob Gronkowski.

The Buccanners QB casually hit some fly balls...left-handed!

And who could forget when the GOAT was caught on camera casually displaying a rather smooth jump shot while playing basketball with NBA icon and fellow GOAT Michael Jordan?

And it isn't just in the sporting environment, where the GOAT has provided some eye-opening performances. He has also managed to transition that to the world of acting, and in a hilarious commercial for cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, he gave fans a look at his comedic side.

Regardless of what Tom Brady turns his attention to, the results usually speak for themselves. If he is indecisive, it can only be because he can't make up his mind about what he wants to excel at next.

Can you think of a time when Tom Brady has failed?

