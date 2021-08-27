"Tom Brady inspires me in so many ways" - Naomi Osaka praises NFL star after joining the advisory board of Autograph

Tom Brady has been inspiring NFL players for decades, and now one can add tennis star Naomi Osaka to his legion of fans too.

The Japanese tennis player has joined the advisory board of Tom Brady’s 'Autograph' NFT company. She recently told PEOPLE magazine that the NFL GOAT has inspired her throughout her career.

"Tom inspires me in so many ways as an athlete and an entrepreneur," she said. "He's always rethinking the playbook and pushing boundaries while remaining so true to himself, which is something I try to do as well."

Osaka had already been announced by seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady as one of the athletes signed to Autograph, and now she’s on the board.

Naomi Osaka thrilled to team up with Tom Brady

The 23-year-old Naomi Osaka has said it was a no-brainer to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"It seemed like a very cool opportunity, and when Tom Brady asked me to join the Advisory Board and create my own NFTs, I knew I couldn't say no," Osaka said. "There are some real sports legends working with Autograph — Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky — it's pretty awesome to be in their company."

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab one of my first NFTs Autograph Premier Preseason Access Passes drop today at 3PM ET: https://t.co/xO2J34D5Gu pic.twitter.com/HppYN63775 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 25, 2021

Osaka’s NFT collection was released on Wednesday, and is priced between $12 and $100. She believes NFTs fit well with the professional sports world, saying:

"NFTs bring together art, design and technology in a way that really speaks to the way we consume media these days. The more I work with and experience the crypto and NFT space, I see how easily they can be bought, sold and gamified," Osaka explained.

"NFTs and sports are a natural fit — it's the new wave of collecting digitally on your phone and devices. Autograph is also making NFTs much more accessible with various price ranges, so I think mostly anyone that wants to be a part of this, ultimately can, which I find really appealing."

Autograph will be releasing more sports legends' NFTs over the coming weeks.

Signed drop coming today! Can someone grab me one? I’m gonna be in practice… @autograph https://t.co/grlOFDQPs3 https://t.co/QgeNs8XWkl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 13, 2021

Tom Brady has been busy off the field

The 44-year-old QB has not relaxed since winning his seventh Super Bowl earlier this year. Not only has he been working on the launch of Autograph, but he has also partnered with crypto exchange FTX.

As the NFL regular season fast approaches, Brady will have to move his focus away from the boardroom and onto the gridiron, though.

