Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have Dave Portnoy's stamp of approval after Kim Kardashian drama - "She is of a supermodel vibe"

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk rumors have taken the internet by storm.

The retired NFL icon, who has been divorced since 2022, has been already a part of multiple dating rumors. However, his recent appearence with Russian model Irina Shayk has fans convinced of a new romance.

Of course, Shayk and Brady haven't made a public comment about the situation.

However, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — a New England Patriots superfan — has approved of any possible relationship. Apparently, since Shayk is also a model, she could be a suitable choice for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“He’s a hot commodity,” Portnoy told Page Six. “If you’re interested in dating him, you probably have to put in the effort".

Of course, a comparison to Gisele Bundchen was inevitable.

“Irina is more of a supermodel vibe. [They] seem on par in terms of classiness".

While the rumors began weeks ago, fans took notice of it after the two were spotted together at Brady's home. Though fans are yet to see more of Brady and Shayk hanging out, there are already comparisons to Gisele.

"Giselle dropped him so if Irina wants Giselle’s sloppy seconds then she can have at it!!" one user wrote.

Married for 13 years and dating for more, Tom Brady and Bundchen were easily the NFL's power couple.

Dave Portnoy wasn't impressed with Tom Brady's dating rumors with Kim Kardashian

Before Irina Shayk, Brady was linked to Kim Kardashian after a Fourth of July party.

Portnoy, unhappy with the rumored development, took to sharing his views on social media.

"Ok, I'm going to do a real quick rant here. Just saw a post on Twitter, from New York Post, that Tom Brady is supposedly dating Kim Kardashian. I can't have this. I can't have this. It makes me wanna puke."

Portnoy admitted that it wasn't really his business, but he certainly had some opinion on the matter. What concerned Portnoy, however, was Kim Kardashian's track record with winning games and the implications it would bring on Tom Brady.

As the media continues to focus on the Kardashians, Portnoy wondered how this would reflect on Brady and his reputation. Though the NFL star has retired, he remains a GOAT to many.

On her end, Irina Shayk has previously dated Cristiano Ronaldo. The former couple dated for five years before breaking it off.

Shayk has also dated Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a daughter.