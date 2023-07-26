Tom Brady's tête-à-tête with Irina Shayk has fans siding with ex wife Gisele Bundchen - "Sloppy seconds" 

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were seen spending time together and fans wondered what his former supermodel wife thought of their relationship.

The NFL world has been wanting to know whom TB12 will move on to dating after separating from his ex-wife. It was surprising when the former NFL quarterback was seen with the Victoria’s Secret model. But what did Gisele Bundchen think of their rumored relationship?

TMZ reported that the Brazilian is not focusing on her ex-husband’s relationship. In fact, the supermodel found it freeing that Brady had moved on. A source close to the former runway model said that even though Gisele and Irina are not friends, they have known each other professionally and have been cordial whenever they have crossed paths.

Fans on Reddit were happy for the mother of three and extended their support for her. Many of them believed that the former Victoria’s Secret model was better off without the seven-time Super Bowl winner. They said:

"Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on."

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady spent a weekend together in Los Angeles and it seems like the two are now officially dating. The two met each other when they attended billionaire Joe Nahmad’s wedding.

Although many sources claimed that Bundchen is not happy about her husband’s new relationship, TMZ’s report suggested something else.

As for Gisele Bundchen, she was romantically linked to her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, after her divorce. However, people close to her consistently said that the two were not an item.

Who did Irina Shayk date before Tom Brady?

Shayk is a prominent name in the world of the fashion industry. Along with Gisele, she is also one of the highest-paid models. And as is normal for such an A-list celebrity, she has dated influential men in the world of entertainment and sports.

Her most publicly popular relationship was with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. The couple dated for five years but broke up because of infidelity rumors on Ronaldo’s part. After that, her other major relationship came when she started going out with Bradley Cooper. The Hollywood star and the model, who separated in 2019, welcomed a daughter together.

And now, before moving on to Tom Brady, there were rumors going around that Shayk was involved with Kanye West, also known as, ‘Ye’.