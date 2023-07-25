Does Irina Shayk have kids? Exploring Victoria's Secret model's personal life as Tom Brady speculation intensifies

One of the biggest stories in the world of the NFL was Tom Brady’s surprise appearance with model Irina Shayk. Dating rumors between the two have been boiling for the longest time since they were seen together attending the wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad.

The Russian model has dated some of the most famous men in the world of entertainment and business. She even had a child with one of her boyfriends.

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk started dating in April 2015. The Oscar-nominated actor and Sports Illustrated model welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, together in 2017, but announced their separation in 2019. During the entirety of their relationship, the couple kept their romance under wraps and kept their daughter out of the spotlight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though the couple separated, they remained close friends and were spotted together on many occasions.

Irina once shared with PEOPLE that, like many mothers who work, she suffers from mom guilt frequently. Whenever she is away from her daughter, she tries her best to stay in constant contact with her.

"I'm the mom who's always checking in."

She explained that when it comes to mom guilt:

"I'm really hard on myself."

amor @amorversace this photo of Irina Shayk and her daughter is literally the cutest pic.twitter.com/04q3XLIFnm

However, she realized that:

"Everyone has it," Shayk said. "Time passes so fast. You just have to try to live in the moment. I'm not good, but I'm working on it. You just have to let it go and not be hard on yourself."

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk romantically involved?

As mentioned previously, the former NFL quarterback and the Victoria's Secret model were spotted together in a car. Tom Brady was seen caressing Shayk's face and the two were smiling. It was said that Brady had come to drop the model off at her hotel room after spending a night at his house.

The rumors that the two are dating have been swirling around for a long time. When the two attended Nahmad's wedding, it was reported that the model "threw herself at Tom Brady."

Even though TB12 and Irina Shayk were seen together, it was not confirmed by either party if they were dating.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!