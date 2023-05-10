Tom Brady is nothing short of protective of his daughter Vivian. Always up for spending time with his children, Brady has often spoken about prioritizing his children over everything else. Of course, Brady wasn't going to tolerate anyone disrespecting his daughter, that too while speaking about her in public.

In 2018, Brady was to appear on WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan radio show. It was a part of his deal with WEEI, which had him joining the call weekly. In one interview, Brady was asked about a comment by Alex Reimer.

Reimer, who also worked with WEEI, was discussing Brady's documentary 'Tom vs Time'. While referring to Vivian, Reimer said:

"Annoying little p***ant".

It's safe to say that Brady did not appreciate Reimer's comments. In fact, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said his piece before ending the interview abruptly:

“Well, I think that—I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly with my daughter or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that. … So I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Tom Brady and Vivian at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Victory Parade

An odd word to use, Reimer's comments and Brady's reaction had people searching up the word 'pi**ant', increasing search by a reported 115,000 percent.

Tom Brady had a few words to say about anyone dating his daughter Vivian

Now 10, Vivian continues to garner attention as Tom Brady's daughter. Last year, Brady shared a story about a tombstone, which read:

"Anyone who dates my daughter".

In short, Brady was indicating that anyone who tries to date his daughter would end up there.

Nik Ruckert @NikRuckert what tom brady is saying here is if his daughter ever develops feelings for anybody, he has plans to murder them. My Daughter Will Die Alone Realness, I love it. what tom brady is saying here is if his daughter ever develops feelings for anybody, he has plans to murder them. My Daughter Will Die Alone Realness, I love it. https://t.co/X48FkvEO82

"I want to be crystal clear about this," Tom Brady added to his story.

A few weeks ago, Brady was seen checking out the Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International. With Vivian interested in horseriding, Brady was trying to step up his game.

According to reports, Tom Brady was ready to up his game for his daughter:

"He came to check out the sport. His daughter has been riding at a real dump of a barn… He is ready to up his game," an insider told Page Six.

With the 45-year-old recently retired, one can expect more content from Brady featuring Vivian and his two boys, Jack and Benjamin.

