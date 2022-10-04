"I want to be crystal clear about this" - Tom Brady had a harsh warning for anyone who plans on dating his daughter

Tom Brady's daughter Vivian may just be nine years old, but the quarterback is already making a statement about the future. This weekend, the quarterback posted a photo of the Halloween decorations on his Instagram stories.

The photo shows a decorative headstone that reads: "Anyone who dates my daughter," insinuating that the person is buried there. Brady captioned the photo, saying that he wanted to be clear that he felt the same way about his own daughter.

"I want to be crystal clear about this."

Nik Ruckert @NikRuckert what tom brady is saying here is if his daughter ever develops feelings for anybody, he has plans to murder them. My Daughter Will Die Alone Realness, I love it. what tom brady is saying here is if his daughter ever develops feelings for anybody, he has plans to murder them. My Daughter Will Die Alone Realness, I love it. https://t.co/X48FkvEO82

His daughter Vivian may have a few years before she begins dating, but if the quarterback has anything to say about it, she may not for a long time. The post was clearly supposed to be light-hearted one and was accompanied by laughing emojis and a heart. It was deleted a few hours later.

This post comes amidst speculation about Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The couple have two children together, Vivian and son Benjamin, both of whom have been seen in attendance at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home games.

Tom Brady also has an older son named Jack from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady says greatest joy of lis life is watching son play football

HollywoodLife @HollywoodLife Tom Brady revealed that his teenage son Jack is following in his footsteps by playing quarterback on his high school football team hollywood.li/D5I7f8B Tom Brady revealed that his teenage son Jack is following in his footsteps by playing quarterback on his high school football team hollywood.li/D5I7f8B https://t.co/r66YcqM64C

While making his weekly appearance on the Let's Go podcast, Tom Brady spoke about his oldest son Jack playing high school football. Brady spoke with pride as he said that his oldest son is playing free safety and quarterback. He added that watching him play is one of the greatest joys of his life.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially team sports."

He also said that he never imagined that his son would play football but didn't divulge the reasoning behind that.

"So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. And I don't give a sh*t how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."

He went on to say that he wants all of his kids to have that experience while playing team sports at a young age. This, he feels, will help them grow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far