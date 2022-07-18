Tom Brady reveals the one NFL player he would never allow his sister or daughter to date

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a long time. Entering his 23rd season in the NFL, the 44-year-old quarterback knows a thing or two about his contemporaries and their often extravagant lifestyles.

While there are some like Phillip Rivers who settled down early and now have a family consisting of nine children (yeah, you read that right, nine), others wish to not be bogged down by the burdens of a relationship.

Now that's all fair, every man to himself. But he surely isn't going to let anyone from his family date an NFL player without his blessings. In a short segment with the Buccaneers' social media team, Brady made it clear who that one player is that he doesn't want near anyone from his family.

Buccaneers players were asked which one teammate they would not let date their sisters or daughters. While Leonard Fournette, Scotty Miller, and Devin White were names that popped up often, the quarterback made an interesting choice.

“It has to be Antoine Winfield. His dad went to Ohio State, bad decision. Antoine as great as a player he is, went to Minnesota, when he could’ve gone to Michigan. So obviously we’re not working with much here."

While lauding the young safety for his performances on the field, he said that the 23-year-old should focus on his NFL career first.

“Listen, he’s a young stud. He’s got his whole career ahead of him. He’s gotta focus on football. He’s not got time to be settled down.”

Does Tom Brady have any siblings?

TB12 was born on August 3, 1977, to Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Patricia Brady. The couple have four kids together, with the Buccaneers quarterback being the youngest of the lot.

He is also the only son the couple ended up having with the other three being - Maureen, Nancy, and Julie. Growing up with three sisters, he wasn't the only one in the family to have been an athlete.

Interestingly enough, his sister Maureen was an All-American softball pitcher at Fresno State in the 90s. Nancy too took to softball during her teens.

The youngest girl of the family, Julie, has managed to avoid the spotlight over the years. Little is known about her apart from the fact that she married former Boston Red Sox player Kevin Youkilis back in 2012.

