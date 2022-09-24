Tom Brady loses finger while shooting promotional video with chef Nick DiGiovanni

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has lost his finger while filming a promotional video with chef Nick DiGiovanni (don't worry, it's fake). The 45-year-old superstar quarterback was asked by DiGiovanni to perform a knife throw as part of the video.

DiGiovanni said:

"It's just a knife throw, everybody does it. You'll just take it, hit into the board."

Brady responded by saying:

"Okay, just pick it up and throw it in?"

The seven-time Super Bowl champ did as he was told. But the end result was not what he, or DiGiovanni, expected as Brady seemed to cut off his finger in the process of throwing the knife onto the chopping board.

Take a look below:

Tom Brady has done his fair share of commercials and TV spots as well as promotional videos, but in none of them does he lose a finger. Given what he does for a living, losing a finger, particularly on his throwing hand, would be disastrous.

Luckily, it is fake. Otherwise, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and the 45-year-old's wife Gisele Bundchen would have some questions for the quarterback to answer.

Tom Brady has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons lately

Tom Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

The last few months have been rather tough for Tom Brady. After he chose to retire, the legendary quarterback backtracked a mere 40 days later. Now, he is, reportedly, facing marriage troubles due to that decision. Those are the off-field issues. Then came the Buccaneers' struggles on offense.

Tampa Bay has struggled so far this year, narrowly beating a depleted Cowboys side in the season opener and then edging past New Orleans last week. Many feel that the quarterback's problems off the field are starting to impact his on-field performances. How could they not, right?

He took an 11-day hiatus to deal with his personal life, but that period reportedly had Gisele and Brady get into a huge argument. After this, it was expected that the quarterback would retire to spend more time with his family. However, TB12 seems to be keen to continue playing.

It is not known how the couple are traveling at the moment and it isn't really anyone's business. But the 45-year-old does not look like his usual confident self on or off the football field.

With the season still young, there is plenty of time to turn things around for the quarterback and his team. Yet, with the lingering thoughts of his marital issues that have reportedly cropped up, Tampa Bay's season might not be as smooth sailing as we all thought heading into the year.

