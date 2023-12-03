Tom Brady makes big prediction for Erling Haaland’s Manchester City thrilling encounter vs Son Heung-Min’s Spurs

Tom Brady is officially diving headfirst into the other football. The retired NFL star is becoming a figure in soccer, or as it is known the world over: football. He recently purchased a stake in a team and is in England to watch two of the best teams of the country face off today.

Erling Haaland's Manchester City and Son Heung-Min's Tottenham Hotspurs are facing off today in a key matchup in the English Premier League, and Brady has his predictions on how this potentially scintillating match will go.

On the official Manchester City Instagram, the former New England Patriots standout said this:

"What's up guys? Tom Brady here. I'm here in Manchester for the game today and I'm thinking prediction of the score 4-2 City. A high-scoring game will be a lot of fun. Let's go!"

Brady foresees a bit of a shootout in the Premier League today, with City coming out on top thanks to a relentless offensive attack led by Haaland. These two aren't separated by a lot of points on the table, so it's a key matchup.

The Spurs come in at sixth, with a total of 26 points. With an upset victory today, they'd be able to tie Man City with 29 points on the season. City is surprisingly not in first, though, as they trail Arsenal by four points.

Both these teams need the three points a victory offers, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend believes Manchester City will win, undoubtedly off the strength of Haaland's play in front of goal.

Tom Brady investing in soccer

Tom Brady is invested in a soccer team, though not one in the same league as Manchester City and Tottenham. He owns a stake in Birmingham City, a team currently in the league just below.

Tom Brady owns a stake in Birmingham City

The English Championship is the league below the Premier League. The bottom three teams in the EPL get relegated to the Championship and top teams from there come up to replace them.

Unfortunately, Birmingham is currently in 15th place, so the odds of them coming up to the Premier League and playing Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest are slim this year.