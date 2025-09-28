"Tom Brady would have never": NFL fans flame Geno Smith as Raiders QB throws fifth pick of the season in Week 4 game vs. Bears

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith’s interception woes reached another low point on Sunday, and fans wasted no time with their reactions. X erupted after Smith threw his fifth pick of the season during the Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

“Tom Brady would have never,” one fan said. Tom Brady holds a minority ownership role with Las Vegas.

Ocho @OchoMetaX @NFL Tom Brady would have never

More fan reactions came in.

"The game is getting pretty intense i must say," one fan said.

"Alright then, must watch it is," a fan said.

The Raiders are trying to steady themselves after consecutive defeats and a rocky start to the season. Safety Kevin Byard's 35-yard interception return put the Bears in scoring range before Cairo Santos connected on a 46-yard field goal.

Byard capitalized on Geno Smith's wayward throw to give Chicago a 3-0 advantage after the Raiders went three-and-out on their opening possession.

Geno Smith and the Raiders show glimpses through adversity

NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders (Source: Imagn)

Chicago's momentum shifted when Caleb Williams faced third-and-goal in the red zone. Maxx Crosby tipped the rookie's pass at the line of scrimmage before intercepting the deflection for a 19-yard return. This erased the Bears' scoring opportunity and halted their drive.

The Raiders' defense created another turnover when Chicago attempted a fourth-and-one play in their own territory. Las Vegas stopped the conversion attempt and forced Ashton Jeanty to fumble, giving the Raiders prime field position on the Bears' side of the field.

Las Vegas capitalized on the short field with Jeanty catching an 8-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith. The scoring strike came with seconds remaining in the first quarter, capping a drive that gave the Raiders a 7-3 lead and momentum heading into the second period.

Last week, Las Vegas surrendered 41 points to Washington. This forces coach Pete Carroll’s defense into another high-pressure spot against a Bears team coming off Caleb Williams’ four-touchdown breakout versus Dallas.

Smith ranked No. 2 in passing yards with 831 through three games before Sunday's game. Despite the interception struggles, he maintained his position among the league's most productive passers entering Week 4 action.

