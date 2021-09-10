Tom Brady shares incredible hype video ahead of NFL season opener against Dallas Cowboys

The opening game of the NFL season is now hours away. Fans are ready, analysts are ready, and Tom Brady is ready. When Brady trots out onto Raymond James Stadium tonight, he will kick off his 22nd NFL campaign.

To mark the occasion, Brady posted an intense, glossy hype video on his social media accounts. The NFL's greatest player is hungrier and more determined than ever.

Tom Brady is ready for the new NFL season

Despite gorging on success for over two decades, Brady is amped up to taste more success.

The letters 'LFG' have become Brady's rallying cry. Brady is often shown on TV coverage screaming 'let's freaking go' on the sidelines to his teammates. Brady has the incessant drive of a born winner. That is why he is still playing into his 40s and winning championships.

In the documentary Tom vs. Time, Brady demonstrated the relentless lengths he'd go to in attempting to extend his career. Brady is now 44-years-old, but the changes he has made to his lifestyle over the years have helped him extend his career. Buccaneers quarterback coach Clyde Christensen recently told PFT that Brady looks 25-years-old, not 44.

The Buccaneers brought back all their starters from last season from the upcoming campaign. Maintaining that continuity should help the Buccaneers start the new season in good form. Brady is key to that.

Tonight will also be Brady's 300th NFL start. The legendary quarterback is undefeated against the Dallas Cowboys. It is superhuman that Brady is still playing at a high level this long into his career.

#Buccanners QB Tom Brady enters his 22nd NFL season as the league’s all-time leader in touchdown passes (581) and is in striking distance of the league’s all-time passing yards record.



Brady has 79,204 career passing yards, trailing only Drew Brees (80,358). #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/52S77dNjZ0 — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) September 9, 2021

Furthermore, Brady extended his contract in the offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has no plans to hang up the helmet any time soon. Some experts have even speculated whether Brady could play into his late 40s. In a recent ad, he joked with Gisele that he plans on playing for 10 more years.

That remains a question for another day. As far as the immediate future goes, Tom Brady is laser-focused and ready to start the 2022 season the only way he knows, winning. They often say that losing is contagious, well winning for Tom Brady must be addictive.

Tom Brady will scream LFG in the locker room before the Bucs run out tonight. After two decades of success, he wades into battle to do it all again. Just like the previous 21 years, Brady is hungry for another ring.

Also Read

The Buccaneers are the favorites to win the Super Bowl again. With Brady under center, they might win back-to-back titles, something that hasn't been achieved since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 with, well, Brady as the quarterback.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar