Tom Brady opens up about his biggest obstacle upon joining Fox

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady
  • Tom Brady opens up about his biggest obstacle upon joining Fox

Tom Brady opens up about his biggest obstacle upon joining Fox

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 13, 2024 18:26 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces
Tom Brady spoke for the first time about his next chapter after the NFL.

Tom Brady will embark on the next chapter of his career when he heads to the Fox Sports broadcast booth this fall.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took a year off after retiring from the NFL before beginning his broadcast career. In an interview with Jimmy Traina that was released on the SI MEDIA podcast on Thursday, Brady opened up about his new role and what his biggest challenge would be.

also-read-trending Trending

He said that his tone when he gives his opinion on the game is something he is working on. He told Traina that sometimes he still evaluates the game as a quarterback and it may not keep viewers engaged if he is too critical.

He said:

“The important part for me would be, how do I continue to make it fun for people to enjoy the viewing experience. Sometimes I get a little too serious because I see myself as ‘quarterback Tom Brady’ as opposed to ‘let’s enjoy a great game of football Tom Brady.’ Sometimes I become a little too critical. So I’m trying to make sure I have the right tone. I’m very specific of how I think the game should be played. I want to see the game evolve and grow."

Brady then went on to say that he has a specific notion of how the game should be played, which comes from over two decades of experience in the league.

Tom Brady revealed why he took a year off before starting at FOX

In the same interview, Brady also spoke about the decision to wait a year before beginning his broadcast career. He signed a massive ten-year contract with the network worth $375 million back in May 2022—with the intent that he would begin when he eventually retired.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, for the second time, in March 2023 and then took a year off. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Traina it was the only way he believed he would be successful in broadcasting. He took time to learn his new role and spoke with others in the business to gain more knowledge.

"For me, it was the only way to do it. I realized that to come off of playing season and then to jump right into that, it’s a whole other discipline to learn and I really wanted to take some time to watch, listen and learn and talk to people," said Brady.

Brady will now join the lead broadcast team at Fox, alongside Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporter Erin Andrews. His first game will be a matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 8.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी